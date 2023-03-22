RNLI launches Mayday Mile campaign after saving more than 500 lives in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RNLI launches Mayday Mile campaign after saving more than 500 lives in 2022

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 9:02 pm
The RNLI has launched its Mayday Mile fundraising campaign, following increased demand on its services last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The RNLI has launched its Mayday Mile fundraising campaign, following increased demand on its services last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has launched its Mayday Mile fundraising campaign, following increased demand on its services last year.

The British charity, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary next year, is calling on the public to walk, jog, hop or skip one mile a day every day in May, to raise money for vital equipment.

It comes as the RNLI’s operational figures revealed that its crews and beach lifeguards saved 506 lives in 2022, nearly 100 more than the previous year (408).

Pete Emmett, head of engagement at the RNLI, said: “Our incredible lifeboat crews across the UK and Ireland launched over 9,000 times last year to help those in need, and our lifeguards kept people safe across hundreds of beaches. We are so proud of our brave and selfless lifesavers.

“As a charity, we rely on the generous support of members of the public to continue this lifesaving work.

“We need ongoing fundraising – now, more than ever – to keep providing our lifesavers with the best equipment and training for their important lifesaving role, which is why we’re calling on people to support our lifesavers this May.

“Every Mayday Mile completed will help give our lifesavers everything they need to continue to keep people safe this summer – and beyond.

“It’s so easy to get involved, and to have fun whilst helping the RNLI save lives.”

The data also showed that RNLI lifeboats were launched 9,312 times last year, an increase of 5% on 2021 figures.

RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coastlines.

Three of its Kent lifeboats – from the Dungeness, Dover and Ramsgate stations – were launched in the English Channel on March 3, after a fire started on a ferry with nearly 200 people on board.

Those interested can sign up for the fundraiser at https://rnli.org/mayday/mayday-mile?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=vanity&utm_campaign=maydaymile_2023&utm_content=supportmayday_pr

