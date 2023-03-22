Four arrests after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Northampton,

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Four arrests after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Northampton,

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 11:00 pm
Four males, aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death (PA)
Four males, aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death (PA)

Two men and two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Northampton.

Officers were called to Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel, at about 3.35pm on Wednesday following reports that a boy had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old boy died shortly afterwards.

Four males, aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death. They remain in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made this evening and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Kingsthorpe area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage of the area at the time, have been asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

