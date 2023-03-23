‘Scary experience’ for rent protesters removed from university building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Scary experience’ for rent protesters removed from university building

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 7:58 am
The UoM Rent Strike 2023 group said that at around 5.20am on Wednesday a group of bailiffs entered the Simon Building and 'began forcefully removing student occupiers' (UoM Rent Strike)
The UoM Rent Strike 2023 group said that at around 5.20am on Wednesday a group of bailiffs entered the Simon Building and ‘began forcefully removing student occupiers’ (UoM Rent Strike)

A student rent protester has described how they were removed by bailiffs from a University of Manchester building in the early hours of the morning, describing it as a “very scary experience”.

Protesters at the University of Manchester are demanding a 30% rent reduction, a rent freeze and a cost-of-living payment of £1,500, among other things.

One method has seen student protesters occupy buildings to communicate their message, with the Simon Building at the heart of the University of Manchester campus occupied since mid February.

The UoM Rent Strike 2023 group said that at around 5.20am on Wednesday a group of bailiffs entered the Simon Building and “began forcefully removing student occupiers” after a possession order was granted in court on Monday and a notice given to occupiers on Tuesday.

(UoM Rent Strike/PA)
(UoM Rent Strike/PA)

They said bailiffs arrived with “no warning” and, after occupiers refused to leave of their own accord, “forcefully dragged and carried them out the building”.

Pictures and video shared by the @rentstrikeUoM Twitter account show people being lifted and removed by workers in black uniform.

One occupier, a 20-year-old student at the University of Manchester who did not wish to be named, said the presence of bailiffs was “terrifying”.

They told the PA news agency: “We all wake up to a massive bang, and about a dozen men in the room all suited and booted telling us to get up and get out.

“I was pushed into a lift while I was standing.

“But I was trying to ensure that everyone that was being carried was safely carried.

“So I was filming.

“There were a lot of people being manhandled – they’re supposed to be about four people per person, but they were like dragging people on the floor and stuff.

“So I was essentially escorting people to the lifts to try and make sure that they got out safely, filming everything, making sure they weren’t left with a bailiff by themselves.

“It’s a very scary experience.

“I think for most of us it was our first experience of a bailiff.

“And they were as terrifying as you think they are.

“It was all quite an intense experience.”

(UoM Rent Strike/PA)
(UoM Rent Strike/PA)

Meanwhile the UoM Rent Strike group says a statement of solidarity with students currently withholding rent and engaging in university building occupation has been signed by MPs such as Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Nadia Whittome.

The 20-year-old protester said that Wednesday’s incident has not discouraged them from attempting to achieve negotiations with the university.

“(The) university makes so much money and everyone’s living conditions are awful,” they said.

“All we want is them to negotiate with us and they just won’t do it.

“It’s really just reminded us why we’re doing this. We have no plans to stop trying to get them to negotiate with us.”

A University of Manchester spokesperson said: “On Wednesday morning officers of the High Court attended the Simon Building to enforce a court order, on a small group of students who had been illegally occupying rooms there since 13 February 2023.

“This action follows multiple requests to those occupying the building to leave, and court hearing papers being served on the occupiers on March 15 2023.

“The Court granted the University a possession order on Monday, and copies of the order were served to the occupiers.

“We very much regret having to do this, but the situation has been going on for a significant amount of time and has caused ongoing disruption to students and the people who work in the building.”

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police told PA that no arrests have been made over the last few days at the university, and around 16 people were removed from the Simon Building.

