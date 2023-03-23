Brain Tumour Charity launches art exhibition and auction to raise awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brain Tumour Charity launches art exhibition and auction to raise awareness

By Press Association
The Brain Tumour Charity is running an art exhibit in London in April (iStock/PA)
The Brain Tumour Charity is running an art exhibit in London in April (iStock/PA)

Work from over 130 artists is to be auctioned off as part of an exhibition run by The Brain Tumour Charity to raise funds and awareness for its cause and “the importance of time” when contending with the condition.

The London exhibition, called ‘Time’, is to feature photographs, paintings, scans and sculptures from budding and professional artists across the globe, including Tel Aviv and New York, to shine a light on how brain tumours affect people.

The artwork will be auctioned in an online sale during the exhibition for purchase.

A small selection of pieces will also be auctioned off live, towards the end of the event, with all money raised going to the charity.

Man leaning forward with his hands clasped together
Art work by Opake will be featured in the exhibition (The Brain Tumour Charity)

Graffiti artist Ed Worley – or as many refer to him, Opake – is donating a piece of art which pays homage to Alice in Wonderland and the concept of time, spurred on by seeing a close family friend contend with a brain tumour.

“Just being able to support and donate a piece of my art to this incredible charity is such a small gesture but which I hope will go towards raising those all-important funds which are so needed,” he said.

“‘I Wish I Had More Time’ featuring Alice in Wonderland is a piece I’ve created especially as I’m fully aware of the importance of ‘Time’ when you’re facing this terrible disease.”

The work of Antonio Russo is also to be exhibited. The artist – who is more commonly known as Stony – died in June of last year three years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma grade 4 brain tumour.

Known for expressive street art – he previously raised money for the charity while dealing with treatment including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, and continued to work at his craft until his death.

Art made up of different colours
Artwork by Stony, who died in June 2022, is to feature in the exhibit (The Brain Tumour Charity)

One of the charity’s young ambassadors, Rebecca Taylor, said she wanted to take part to highlight her personal mental health journey.

“My art is inspired by my own experience with mental health following my brain tumour diagnosis and treatment at age 14”, she said.

“Rather than approaching thematically, many of my pieces evolve in style and meaning as I produce them – allowing me to build layers of meaning, colour and texture over time.”

Gina Almond, director of fundraising and marketing at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We have been inundated with artwork from so many diverse artists, both established and up and coming. It is a privilege to be able to showcase so many of them.

“The collective determination to be part of this innovative project and raise awareness the vital ambitions of The Brain Tumour Charity has been inspirational.

“Time will be a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the creativity of our community and raise vital funds for the work we do.”

Time runs from April 6 to April 15, at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London.

Entry is free with a suggested donation, and tickets can be found at thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/time-art-exhibition/

