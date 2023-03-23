University of Cambridge scientist wins world’s top neuroscience award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University of Cambridge scientist wins world’s top neuroscience award

By Press Association
A University of Cambridge scientist has won the world’s top neuroscience award.

Professor Christine Holt shares the award with two other neuroscientists, Professor Erin Schuman at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research, and Professor Michael Greenberg at Harvard Medical School.

The Lundbeck Foundation announced that the 1.3 million euro (£1.1 million) Brain Prize 2023 was awarded for critical insights into the molecular mechanisms of brain development and plasticity.

During development and adulthood human brains are subject to extensive change known as neural plasticity.

Collectively, the scientists made significant advances in unveiling the mechanisms that enable the brain to develop, and to restructure itself in response to external stimuli as it adapts, learns, and recovers from injury.

Ms Holt, professor of developmental neuroscience in the department of physiology, development and neuroscience at Cambridge, said: “Receiving the Brain Prize is an honour beyond my wildest dreams, and I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s an incredible recognition of the work that we have been doing over the last 40 years.”

The prize is awarded annually by the Danish Lundbeck Foundation to researchers who have made highly original and influential discoveries in brain research.

Prof Holt said: “Our work has revealed the surprisingly fast and precise mechanism by which brains ‘wire up’ during development, and actively maintain their wiring throughout life.

“This provides key insights into the causes of neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases.

“Fundamental knowledge of this sort is essential for developing clinical therapies in nerve repair.”

If brain wiring connections fail to form, or form incorrectly, there can be serious neurological deficits such as blindness.

If connections fail to be maintained, as occurs in many neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, then important brain function may be lost.

Prof Holt’s work revealed that each neuron sends out a long “wire” – called an axon – that navigates to its own target in the brain.

She also found that proteins are continuously made in the axons every day – an important process that enables developing and adult brains to be shaped by experience.

Laboratories around the world are looking at how mutations in these proteins affect the growth and survival of axons.

It is hoped that new therapies can be developed for treating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases.

