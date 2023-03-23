King’s visit to France could be disrupted by protests over retirement age raise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King’s visit to France could be disrupted by protests over retirement age raise

By Press Association
King Charles is to visit France for his first state visit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
King Charles is to visit France for his first state visit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The King’s first state visit of his reign may be disrupted by the threat of French protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.

A lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles hosted by President Macron could be moved or even cancelled according to reports following an increasingly angry public backlash to the French leader’s plans.

And union representatives of French workers responsible for ceremonial trappings, like red carpets, have said its members would not prepare a welcome for the King and Queen Consort when they arrive on Sunday.

“It’s very bad timing. Normally the French would welcome a British king. But in this moment, people protesting are on high alert for any sign of privilege and wealth,” said Paris-based writer Stephen Clarke, the author of Elizabeth II, Queen Of Laughs.

Tens of thousands of mainly peaceful demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Thursday – the ninth day of nationwide protests – but violence erupted when French police clashed with black-clad, masked groups who targeted at least two fast food restaurants, a supermarket and a bank.

It is understood the trip’s logistics have been under review for some days but any security considerations could reduce interactions with the public and lessen the impact of the visit aimed at strengthening ties between the UK and its continental neighbour.

The trip, which is followed by a state visit to Germany, has been in the planning by the UK and host nations for months, and its timing is fortuitous as it comes a few weeks after the UK’s relations with Brussels began to ease following the Windsor framework, the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The King and his wife will travel to the French capital Paris this weekend then visit Berlin from March 29-31 during a trip which a source said previously was planned in an “extraordinarily positive” atmosphere by all.

President Macron is facing renewed public anger for pushing through a bill raising the retirement age to 64 without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.

UK-France summit
Charles will be hosted by Emmanuel Macron, the president of France (Kin Cheung/PA)

With piles of uncollected garbage lining the French capital’s boulevards, observers say the optics could not be worse – for both Charles and his host, the president.

French labour union CGT union announced this week that its members at Mobilier National, the institution in charge of providing flags, red carpets and furniture for public buildings, would not help prepare a Sunday reception for the king upon his arrival in Paris.

“We ask our administration to inform the services concerned that we will not provide furnishings, red carpets or flags,” a CGT statement read.

The Elysee Palace, the French president’s official residence, has said non-striking workers would set up the necessary accoutrements for the trip.

Some opponents accuse the president of being out-of-touch, and Charles has come in for similar criticism and if the protests continue they threaten to overshadow the royal tour.

Riot police face protesters during a rally in Paris
Riot police face protesters during a rally in Paris (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Sandrine Rousseau, a lawmaker from France’s Green Party, told French channel BFM TV: “Unbelievable. We are going to have Emmanuel Macron, the Republican monarch, welcoming King Charles III in Versailles, while the people in the street are demonstrating.”

“Of course” the King should cancel his visit, she added.

Asked whether the King should travel to France, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We certainly don’t get into the realms of dictating that sort of thing to His Majesty. That will be a decision for them. I’m not aware of any plans to change the plan, but it’s very much a question for them.”

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin, visiting police headquarters on Thursday night as fires still burned in some Paris neighbourhoods, gave assurances that security “poses no problem” and said Charles will be “welcomed and welcomed well”.

Highlights of the six-day, historic tour include Charles and Camilla joining their French hosts, President Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

Afterwards, the foursome will be part of a procession down the Champs Elysees towards the Elysee Palace, the French president’s official residence, where they will sit down to talks.

Camilla and Mrs Macron will officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musee d’Orsay while Charles gives an address from the senate chamber.

The King and Queen Consort will also visit Bordeaux, centre of the wine-growing region and home to many British residents, where they will visit an organic vineyard and Charles will meet emergency workers who tackled wildfires on the outskirts of the city last summer.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented