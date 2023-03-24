Harry makes surprise appearance on Car S.O.S to send message to disabled veteran

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke of Sussex has congratulated a disabled veteran saying he is “the definition of inspiration” and “fully deserved” his improved vehicle during a surprise appearance on Car S.O.S.

On Thursday, an episode of the National Geographic car renovation show saw former Lance Corporal Stephan Van Niekerk, 36, have his Jeep Grand Cherokee taken in for persistent mechanical problems.

The former serviceman, from Taunton in Somerset, joined 3rd Battalion, the Rifles, at the age of 21 before he was hit seven years later by an improvised explosive device.

Presenter Tim Shaw with the Jeep Grand Cherokee (National Geographic/PA)

After the vehicle restoration was shown to Mr Van Niekerk, Harry said in a video message: “Stephan, congratulations. I hope at this point you’re sitting in your brand new, or certainly what looks like a brand new Jeep.

“Good on you mate, well done, fully, fully, fully deserved. I can’t think of anyone that deserves this more than you.

The team with the Jeep which was off the road due to persistent mechanical problems (National Geographic/PA)

“After getting injured at such a young age after two tours of Afghanistan, you are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury. You are defined by your selflessness to others, to your community, your inspirational talks to young people.

“And, of course, to your four kids, and your amazing wife Sadie, who no doubt has got you this far. So full respect, well done you, and I heard, someone told me, that you’re planning to cycle from Canada to Mexico – just a mere 2,745 miles, I think.

“Good luck with that, I know you’re going to do it, I know you’re going to smash it. I know you’re going to raise a lot of money for Blesma as well. Other than that, mate, just a huge congratulations. And thank you, thank you for your service. Thank you for your continued service and commitment to others.

“I’m sure your whole family is incredibly proud of you. I’m proud of you. We’re all proud of you… there’s a reason you were chosen for this. So yeah, saddle up and enjoy your new wheels. And then make sure that you get as fit as you can for this next huge adventure that’s coming your way and then you can smash that.

“And at the end of that, I would love to meet you even if it’s over a Zoom, but yeah, full respect, mate. Well done, love it and catch you soon, cheers.”

The duke, who recorded the clip last year at his home in the US, was a battlefield air controller when he first went on a 10-week tour of duty in 2007 fighting the Taliban in Helmand province.

Stephan Van Niekerk served in Afghanistan before losing his left leg at the hip, his right leg below the knee, and five fingers in 2009 (National Geographic/Van Niekerk family/PA)

He then retrained and qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot and in September 2012, he returned to Afghanistan for a second time.

Mr Van Niekerk lost his left leg at the hip, his right leg below the knee, and five fingers when he stepped on an IED in Sangin while on his second tour of the country in 2009.

He was medically discharged, and with the support of his wife and Army rehabilitation has reinvented himself as a motivational speaker for Blesma, The Limbless Veterans charity.

The improved Jeep being unveiled to Mr Van Niekerk and his family and friends (National Geographic/Van Niekerk family/PA)

His best friend Ian and wife Sadie wanted to reward him for his bravery and positivity by fulfilling his ambition to become an off-road driving champion with his used 2002 car.

The Jeep was restored by presenters Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend to competition-level standards, modified for disabilities, and has a roll cage, high lift axle kit and wheel arch extensions as well as having the suspension upgraded.

Mr Van Niekerk is also set to raise money for Blesma by cycling from Canada to Mexico.

Mr Van Niekerk was sitting in the Jeep as watches the video message from Harry (National Geographic/Van Niekerk family/PA)

He said Harry’s message was “insane” and he could not believe he was talking about him.

This episode of Car S.O.S will be repeated on National Geographic on Sunday March 26 at 7pm.