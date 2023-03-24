Harry makes surprise appearance on Car S.O.S to send message to disabled veteran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry makes surprise appearance on Car S.O.S to send message to disabled veteran

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex congratulated a disabled veteran on having his jeep restored during a surprise appearance on Car SOS. (Toby Melville/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has congratulated a disabled veteran saying he is “the definition of inspiration” and “fully deserved” his improved vehicle during a surprise appearance on Car S.O.S.

On Thursday, an episode of the National Geographic car renovation show saw former Lance Corporal Stephan Van Niekerk, 36, have his Jeep Grand Cherokee taken in for persistent mechanical problems.

The former serviceman, from Taunton in Somerset, joined 3rd Battalion, the Rifles, at the age of 21 before he was hit seven years later by an improvised explosive device.

Presenter Tim Shaw with the Jeep Grand Cherokee (National Geographic/PA)

After the vehicle restoration was shown to Mr Van Niekerk, Harry said in a video message: “Stephan, congratulations. I hope at this point you’re sitting in your brand new, or certainly what looks like a brand new Jeep.

“Good on you mate, well done, fully, fully, fully deserved. I can’t think of anyone that deserves this more than you.

The team with the Jeep which was off the road due to persistent mechanical problems (National Geographic/PA)

“After getting injured at such a young age after two tours of Afghanistan, you are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury. You are defined by your selflessness to others, to your community, your inspirational talks to young people.

“And, of course, to your four kids, and your amazing wife Sadie, who no doubt has got you this far. So full respect, well done you, and I heard, someone told me, that you’re planning to cycle from Canada to Mexico – just a mere 2,745 miles, I think.

“Good luck with that, I know you’re going to do it, I know you’re going to smash it. I know you’re going to raise a lot of money for Blesma as well. Other than that, mate, just a huge congratulations. And thank you, thank you for your service. Thank you for your continued service and commitment to others.

“I’m sure your whole family is incredibly proud of you. I’m proud of you. We’re all proud of you… there’s a reason you were chosen for this. So yeah, saddle up and enjoy your new wheels. And then make sure that you get as fit as you can for this next huge adventure that’s coming your way and then you can smash that.

“And at the end of that, I would love to meet you even if it’s over a Zoom, but yeah, full respect, mate. Well done, love it and catch you soon, cheers.”

The duke, who recorded the clip last year at his home in the US, was a battlefield air controller when he first went on a 10-week tour of duty in 2007 fighting the Taliban in Helmand province.

Stephan Van Niekerk, 36, is a former Lance Corporal in the 3rd Battalion the Rifles, who served in Afghanistan before losing his left leg at the hip, his right leg below the knee, and five fingers in 2009.
Stephan Van Niekerk served in Afghanistan before losing his left leg at the hip, his right leg below the knee, and five fingers in 2009 (National Geographic/Van Niekerk family/PA)

He then retrained and qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot and in September 2012, he returned to Afghanistan for a second time.

Mr Van Niekerk lost his left leg at the hip, his right leg below the knee, and five fingers when he stepped on an IED in Sangin while on his second tour of the country in 2009.

He was medically discharged, and with the support of his wife and Army rehabilitation has reinvented himself as a motivational speaker for Blesma, The Limbless Veterans charity.

The improved Jeep being unveiled to Mr Van Niekerk and his family and friends (National Geographic/Van Niekerk family/PA)

His best friend Ian and wife Sadie wanted to reward him for his bravery and positivity by fulfilling his ambition to become an off-road driving champion with his used 2002 car.

The Jeep was restored by presenters Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend to competition-level standards, modified for disabilities, and has a roll cage, high lift axle kit and wheel arch extensions as well as having the suspension upgraded.

Mr Van Niekerk is also set to raise money for Blesma by cycling from Canada to Mexico.

Mr Van Niekerk was sitting in the Jeep as watches the video message from Harry (National Geographic/Van Niekerk family/PA)

He said Harry’s message was “insane” and he could not believe he was talking about him.

This episode of Car S.O.S will be repeated on National Geographic on Sunday March 26 at 7pm.

