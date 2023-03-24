Murder inquiry launched over 1993 disappearance of US woman in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Murder inquiry launched over 1993 disappearance of US woman in Dublin

By Press Association
Annie McCarrick has been missing since March 1993 (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Annie McCarrick has been missing since March 1993 (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Irish police have launched a murder inquiry after the disappearance of an American woman in Dublin 30 years ago.

Annie McCarrick was 26 when she went missing on March 26 1993.

Originally from Long Island in New York, she had been living in Sandymount in Dublin.

On Friday morning gardai announced the missing person inquiry has been upgraded to a murder investigation and made a public appeal for information.

CCTV footage of Annie McCarrick
CCTV footage of Annie McCarrick (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Detectives recently visited Ms McCarrick’s mother Nancy in New York to update her on the investigation. Her father John has since died.

Speaking at a press conference at Irishtown Garda Station in Dublin, Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll said officers have maintained an open and active investigation into Ms McCarrick’s disappearance.

“Over the 30 years of this investigation, the investigation team have discovered and collated in excess of 5,000 documents, taken in excess of 300 statements of evidence and retained a number of exhibits,” he said.

He urged anyone who saw or spoke to Ms McCarrick around the time of her disappearance, or has any information about a large brown satchel-type handbag she is believed to have been carrying, to come forward and speak to gardai.

Superintendent Tim Burke and Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll speaking to the media
Superintendent Tim Burke (left) and Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll speaking to the media (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The primary focus of this investigation is the victim Annie McCarrick and her family. Annie’s father John has passed away without knowing what happened to his daughter, and her mother Nancy deserves to know the truth, she deserves to know what happened to her daughter on March 26 1993,” Mr Carroll said.

“I and the investigation team are determined to gather all information and evidence available to us to find answers. I have made this commitment to Nancy and her family.

“I would urge any person or persons with information in relation to the murder of Annie McCarrick to please come forward to the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station.”

Superintendent Tim Burke said the last confirmed sighting of Ms McCarrick was at around 11am on Friday March 26 1993 at the Allied Irish Bank in Sandymount.

“Annie had made arrangements with some friends, by inviting them to her apartment for dinner on Saturday March 27. Annie was also excited about planning for a visit by her mother Nancy who was due to arrive in Ireland on March 30 1993,” he said.

A shopping receipt, the last activity by Annie McCarrick
A shopping receipt which confirms the date and time of purchase as 26/03/1993 11:02am, the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick (An Garda Siochana/PA)

He added that officers received reports of sightings of Ms McCarrick in Sandymount, boarding a bus to Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, and in Enniskerry village and at Johnny Fox’s pub.

“On March 28, friends of Annie were concerned for her welfare. She was not at home on March 27 when they called for dinner, and she did not turn up for work either on March 27 or on Sunday March 28,” he added.

Ms McCarrick was reported missing on March 28.

She was described as having visited Ireland as a teenager on a school trip, and fell in love with the country.

She studied at St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra and St Patrick’s College in Maynooth, before returning to New York, and came back to Ireland in 1993 to live permanently.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Mark and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented