Graham Dwyer loses appeal against conviction for Elaine O’Hara murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Graham Dwyer loses appeal against conviction for Elaine O’Hara murder

By Press Association
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish Court of Appeal has dismissed architect Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

Dwyer was convicted on March 27 2015 after a lengthy high-profile trial.

He had launched an appeal on numerous grounds, including the admissibility of mobile phone data evidence.

Last April, Dwyer won a case in Europe about the mobile data retention practices used in the case against him.

Data held in the Cork-born architect’s work phone was used in the trial to demonstrate how it placed the device at specific places at particular times and dates.

The Court of Justice of the EU ruled that EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communication for the purpose of combating serious crime.

Delivering the decision, president of the Court of Appeal George Birmingham said the court was quite satisfied the admission of very limited call data could not be perceived of arising to a miscarriage of justice in this case.

“There is no miscarriage of justice here,” he said.

“We have not been persuaded that the trial was unfair or that the verdict was unsafe, and we dismiss the appeal,” he added.

Mr Justice Birmingham referred to the use in trial of the contents of 2,620 text messages and data retained by mobile phone companies for billing purposes in relation to five phones.

The phones included what was referred to as Dwyer’s work phone, a phone attributed to Ms O’Hara which was left in her apartment, an additional “green phone” which the prosecution sought to attribute to Dwyer, as well as a “master phone” and “slave phone”, which the prosecution said could be attributed to Dwyer and Ms O’Hara respectively.

The president said the defence’s position was that the significance of data linking the phones was a central and integral part of the prosecution case.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions did not dispute that it played a part but said the part it played was relatively minor.

He said the appellant’s response was that to push the significance of that evidence to the margins was an attempt to “unscramble the omelette that was the prosecution case”.

The evidence was also referred to as the “icing on the cake”.

Mr Justice Birmingham said: “It must be concluded that the icing significantly enhanced the cake.”

On the request from investigators for the phone data, he said Garda actions were in full compliance of provisions of an Act of the Oireachtas and “enjoyed a presumption of constitutionality”.

He said while there was evidence from the parallel movements of phones at issue in the case, there was evidence of the same effect which was independent and “arguably more compelling”.

He outlined alternative routes of the identification of the suspect through “traditional detective work” and other evidence.

Outlining the background and personal circumstances of Ms O’Hara, Mr Justice Birmingham noted she had experienced certain mental health difficulties since her teenage years.

He also later referred to the “very unusual sexual relationship” discussed in the case, which included acts of stabbing perpetrated on Ms O’Hara.

Dwyer had also made appeals against what the defence believed to be prejudicial videos.

Nine video clips were played in the trial showing Dwyer engaged in sexual intercourse with aspects of BDSM, three of which included Ms O’Hara.

The defence argued it was “overly powerful and likely to cause a reaction among jurors”.

There was also accompanying commentary from an investigator in the trial.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the judge believed that the probative effect of the evidence outweighed its prejudicial value.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” he said.

He said the videos represented the best evidence available.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the user of one of the phones had arranged to meet Ms O’Hara on August 22 2012 with the purpose of taking her up the mountains to be “stabbed and or punished”.

She was last seen alive on that date.

In the weeks before her disappearance, she had been admitted to hospital.

It was the prosecution’s case that with the ending of Ms O’Hara’s hospital admission, Dwyer began to put in a place a plan to use her for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification by stabbing a woman to death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Mark and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented