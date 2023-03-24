‘Disappointment’ that King’s visit to France had to be postponed, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Disappointment’ that King’s visit to France had to be postponed, experts say

By Press Association
The King (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The King (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

There may be high level disappointment that the King’s first state visit has had to be postponed, royal experts have said.

Charles and Camilla were due to begin a four-day trip to France on Sunday but after a night of violent nationwide demonstrations that led to hundreds of arrests and police officers being injured, the trip was shelved.

The violence was prompted by French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, which aim to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The situation meant there was “an inevitability that the state visit would have to be postponed because it just was challenging on so many levels”, according to Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty Magazine.

He said: “Clearly it is a great shame because it was the first state visit of the King’s reign and much thought would have been given as to who should have that honour – but the best laid plans.”

Mr Little added: “Certainly, there must be, you would imagine, at high level a degree of embarrassment that they have had to suggest the visit is postponed because of the national unrest within their country.

“It presents a bad image externally, but such is life.”

On whether future relations with France could have been damaged, he said: “I am sure the King in particular will understand the reasons for this having taken place but offence will most definitely not be taken.

“It is a case that the visit will just happen at a later date when the situation calms down and the diaries can accommodate it.

“It was significant in that it was the first state visit of the reign but there will be other opportunities.”

Sir Peter John Westmacott, a former British ambassador to France who also used to be a deputy private secretary to the then Prince of Wales, told the BBC: “I know he was very much looking forward to this visit.

“I think he will be saddened. It will be more than a shrug.

France Pensions
A riot police officer during protests in Strasbourg, eastern France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

“It is sad for the French because they did want to pay our new King this great compliment. They were super-attached to the Queen, as President Macron made very clear when she died.

“I think they were pleased that the King wanted to come to France first, so they will be disappointed this can’t happen at the moment.”

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday some 441 police and gendarmes were hurt as violence marred some marches.

He said 1,000 rubbish bins were set on fire in the French capital Paris during the previous day’s action.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers believes that Charles may be “disappointed” the event has been put on hold but the decision was inevitable.

King’s state visit to France postponed
The King’s state visit to France was postponed amid protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms (Jane Barlow/PA) 

He said: “It says a lot about President Macron and the fact France is in flames.

“It is all about the fact that it is no longer safe for the King to go there.”

State visits are a “significant international” occasion which involve much planning and the French have previously staged them as “absolutely magnificent” events that are “done with enormous style and panache”, Mr Vickers said.

Charles and Camilla were due to arrive in France on Sunday before heading to Germany on Wednesday.

It is understood the visit to Berlin will proceed as planned.

