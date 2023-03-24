Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt earning £3,600 a month, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt earning £3,600 a month, court told

By Press Association
Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

A suspect in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence is earning £3,600 a month as a courier after being freed from prison, a court has heard.

Jamie Acourt, 46, covered his face with a scarf as he arrived at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Friday, wearing Gucci sunglasses and a flat cap, over his failure to pay back £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot.

He refused to answer questions about the murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, 30 years ago, on April 22 1993, and ran as he left the building.

Acourt was one of five men arrested.

Two of them, Gary Dobson and David Norris, were handed life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey.

Acourt, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, was released from prison in November after serving half of his nine-year sentence over the drugs plot.

His brother Neil Acourt, who was also arrested over Mr Lawrence’s murder, was jailed for more than six years over the same conspiracy, which saw some 750kg of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of about £3 million moved between London and South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

The fifth suspect in Mr Lawrence’s murder, Luke Knight, has remained free.

Acourt was in January 2021 ordered to pay back £90,000 or face another year added to his jail sentence, by a judge at Kingston Crown Court.

In October last year police asked a judge to impose a default prison sentence over his failure to pay the confiscation order.

Pc David Bracken said: “Mr Acourt has not paid anything or shown any willingness to pay anything.

“Obviously, he’s going to be released soon and there has been no goodwill on his part.”

Acourt said his family have not paid any of the money “because they don’t have the funds”.

He said he had been offered a job with construction firm Precision Contractors Ltd, run by his “friend and builder” Matthew Chapman, and would be supported on the outside by his partner, Terri Dean, and was ordered to pay back £500 a month.

But the court heard on Friday that Acourt, who has two children, aged 23 and 19, is working as a self-employed courier.

His lawyer, Joseph Barlow, said he is earning £3,600 a month with outgoings of around £2,700, and asked for more time to suggest a higher monthly payment.

Prosecutor Shahida Parveen said Acourt has made three £500 payments but that the total amount has now risen to £102,329 with interest.

District Judge Robert Brown told Acourt: “I am encouraged by the suggestion a higher amount might be offered sooner rather than later.

“I am going to direct payments continue at £500 a month and set a review date in three months when I hope Mr Acourt will be in a position to make a better offer.

“Otherwise this is going to go on for many years and he is going to have to come back to court every three months, which is not in anyone’s interests.

“The sooner it is settled the better it will be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Mark and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented