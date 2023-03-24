Cash van driver jailed after faking £920,000 armed heist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash van driver jailed after faking £920,000 armed heist

By Press Association
(Metropolitan Police/PA)
(Metropolitan Police/PA)

A cash-in-transit driver who handcuffed himself to his security van’s steering wheel in a faked armed heist of almost £1 million has been jailed for four years and 10 months.

Andrew Measor, 51, waited for two hours before using his nose to dial for help after helping mastermind Stefanos Cantaris, 40, steal £920,000 in banknotes.

Southwark Crown Court heard Measor, who had worked for cash-handling firm Loomis for three years, was the “inside man” in the fake armed robbery in Ilford, east London, on December 30 2021.

CCTV footage released on Friday shows masked men loading chequered laundry bags filled with cash into a white Vauxhall Combo van during the theft.

Measor handcuffed himself to his security van’s steering wheel and waited for two hours to raise the alarm at the depot in Dagenham, east London.

Andrew Measor court case
Measor handcuffed himself to the steering wheel (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The driver claimed he was “raided” after a man armed with a gun approached him as he left his home and said: “I know everything that goes on. Just do as I say and everything will be OK.”

To bolster the claim, a “charade” of the so-called “Tiger kidnap”, involving a man wearing a latex mask, was carried out outside his front door and captured on his doorbell camera.

Judge Dafna Spiro told them: “This was not, as you say, a Tiger kidnap. It was a well-planned, sophisticated, heavily orchestrated theft in which you, Mr Measor, were a willing participant and you, Mr Cantaris, organised, planned and supervised. You were both in this together.”

She added that Measor knew “exactly what was going on” because he was the “inside man” being directed by his co-defendant.

She told him: “You have been let down by your poor decision making and greed which in the end bought you nothing, not even a single note but has bought misery on all those around you.”

She told Cantaris: “You have chosen to take advantage of others’ gullibility.

“Mr Measor is not an angel but he was bought in and charmed by you.

“I am sure you would make a fantastic salesman if you do honest work in your life and are able to make a good living.”

Measor, from Loughton, Essex, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice last month after a trial.

Cantaris, from Epping, Essex, pleaded guilty to theft and was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He was jailed for five years and four months at the same court.

They were both cleared of conspiracy to launder money, which has not been recovered.

Luke Ponte, defending Measor, said the father-of-two was promised £100,000 for his role but had “not seen a £5 note”.

“He is not a criminal mastermind. He is a weak-willed man who should not have got involved in this but did,” Mr Ponte added.

The court heard that Cantaris, who has a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer, masterminded the plot and met Measor on numerous occasions in the months leading up to the theft.

Described as a “very likeable and charming man”, Cantaris got “burner” mobile phones and “organised the mission”, the judge said.

The hearing was told his spending was not “that of someone who struggled to make ends meet” and last year he travelled to Columbia, Ibiza, Dubai, Portugal, Morocco and other destinations.

He could also afford Rolex watches and a £3,000 stay at the Atlantis hotel in Dubai.

Prosecutor Catherine Farrelly earlier told the jury the raid was carried out “with the assistance and full participation” of Measor.

“They sought to hide this by faking a robbery,” she said.

“They have then, to the most part, successfully hidden the money that was stolen.”

After the heist, Measor was signed off work on full pay and was provided with counselling for post-traumatic stress for months until he was arrested.

In messages to friends, he boasted of “milking” his employer and said it was “defo an inside job”.

The court heard that Loomis drivers felt vulnerable after the theft, believing they and their families could be targeted next.

Five other men were cleared of having any involvement in the plot.

Confiscation proceedings will take place later.

