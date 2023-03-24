Campaigners win bid to continue injunction protecting Plymouth trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners win bid to continue injunction protecting Plymouth trees

By Press Association
The trees were chopped down in Armada Way, Plymouth, in the middle of the night (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The trees were chopped down in Armada Way, Plymouth, in the middle of the night (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Campaigners have won a bid to continue a High Court injunction preventing the further felling of trees in Plymouth city centre, as they accused a council of trying to avoid democratic scrutiny of redevelopment works.

An ongoing legal row over the controversial felling of trees in Plymouth last week has triggered the resignation of the city council’s leader, Richard Bingley.

Mr Bingley signed an executive decision that saw 110 trees cut down in Armada Way on the evening of March 14 to make way for a £12 million regeneration scheme in the city centre.

Contractors, security guards and the police sealed off the site for removing trees shortly after 6pm, within minutes of the decision being published online, a judge was told.

Campaigners tried to stop the felling and were successful in securing an after-midnight, court injunction.

They labelled the felling as “despicable”, arguing the trees – of which 19 remain standing – should be protected due to the wildlife and biodiversity they support.

Following a hearing in London on Friday, High Court judge Sir Ross Cranston said: “The injunction will continue, the remaining trees cannot be felled at least for the time being”.

In his decision, which was met by applause in the court room, the judge added that already toppled trees, fallen branches and stumps can be removed but subject to an expert report.

The judge said of the trees: “once they are gone they are gone”, adding that there was a “serious issue to be tried” over the lawfulness of the council’s decision making process.

Lawyers representing Alison White, the founder of campaign group Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw), argued the injunction should continue pending a full, legal challenge over the council’s actions.

The court was told that Ms White will seek to argue that the council acted unlawfully by using an “urgency procedure” to drive through Mr Bingley’s decision to remove the trees and “prevent democratic scrutiny”.

She also challenges the council’s approach to assessing the environmental impact of the development and its response to advice about nesting birds.

Plymouth City Council, which opposed the injunction continuing, argues there was “no democratic deficit” over implementing the scheme, with there being a “clear need for regeneration” in the area.

The council says plans would see the planting of 169 new semi-mature trees.

On Thursday, Mr Bingley said he plans to step down next week as leader of the Conservative group on the council and head of the authority.

Richard Harwood KC, representing Ms White, told the court on Friday: “The council is now seeking to defend the decision which the politician who made it has resigned because of.”

In written arguments, the barrister said the council had wrongly decided it had to urgently get works approved because otherwise it would have to wait until after a pre-election purdah period from March 27 leading up to voting on May 4.

He claimed council officers were seeking to “bypass” plans being subject to a “call-in” – a procedure where an objecting councillor can have a cabinet member’s decision referred to a scrutiny committee.

In court, Mr Harwood alleged the council tried to “avoid the democratic scrutiny”, “prevent access to the court – by giving no warning” and “prevent the public being able to protest and express their views prior to any action”.

The tree felling appeared to have caused the death of one chick found below a tree, Mr Harwood added in written arguments.

Ranjit Bhose KC, for the council, said none of Ms White’s arguments had “a real prospect of success” at a full hearing, adding that the resignation of Mr Bingley “has no relevance”.

He rejected allegations over the council’s approach as “false”, saying plans were twice scrutinised by the full council, opposition councillors were briefed over Mr Bingley taking the decision, and the public were previously consulted.

The barrister said the Armada Way area had been described as a “tired dated landscape” that was “desolate after closing retail hours”, with concerns over the safety relating to lighting and “patchy” CCTV.

“None of these trees have any particular value,” he told the court, adding: “This is not tree wrecking.

“It’s cutting down trees in the wrong place, wrong time and replacing them with more in the future,” he said.

In written arguments, he added that the council had used “best practice” in its approach and that Ms White was preventing “the timely progression of improvements to the public realm in a key space of the city centre”.

He said fencing and security at the site were costing more than £20,000 a week, more than 500 local businesses backed the scheme and that the council had wider plans to plant a further 5,763 trees in the coming months.

After the ruling, Ms White said: “The decision to completely destroy our urban forest against overwhelming public opposition in a way that avoided public scrutiny is indefensible.

“The public outrage, local and national, has helped to shine a light on much wider issues. The total lack of respect some councils have for the environment, and more depressingly, their citizens.”

The Plymouth felling came days after Sheffield City Council was heavily criticised by an independent inquiry into the felling of thousands of street trees.

Ms White said: “It’s clear from what has happened in Plymouth, Sheffield, Wellingborough and now Cambridge that we need much stronger safeguards for our trees, rural and urban, from developers but more crucially from our councils.

“It’s just so easy for councils to disregard urban trees and they mean a lot to local people. They might not be a 200-year-old oak but that doesn’t mean they’re not valuable.”

A council spokesperson said it would abide by the terms of the judge’s ruling, which includes involving Ms White in plans for clearing stumps and debris.

“High streets up and down the country are struggling. Our decision to transform Armada Way was a mandated, democratic decision, agreed by Plymouth City Council’s elected members,” they added.

“Our aim was to transform a tired and run-down part of the city centre.

“While we acknowledge some people’s concerns about the loss of trees, others in our city are very clear they want this change.”

