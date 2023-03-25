Suspected murder arrest after man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Manchester

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 32-year-old man is believed to have been shot dead in a targeted attack in Manchester.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting in Welland Street, Openshaw, at around 2pm on Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, with officers saying he died from gunshot wounds.

Greater Manchester Police detectives are hunting a second man who is thought to have escaped in a vehicle.

#NEWS | Additional police officers deployed to East Manchester, as detectives investigate man’s death A 32-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead. It is believed he died as a result of gun shot wounds. More ➡️ https://t.co/ISDwUpgP75 📞 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 pic.twitter.com/52LPB9EjOt — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) March 25, 2023

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, and a team of officers are working extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened this afternoon.

“Though we believe this was a targeted attack, we recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause concern in communities across Greater Manchester.

“There will be an increase of highly visible police officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us.

“Whilst we are appealing for information to trace a second suspect seen leaving the scene, I would urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who has mobile or CCTV footage that may be of interest to police, to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras, to contact us.”