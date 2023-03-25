Ukrainian refugee heading to Wembley says watching team will be like ‘fresh air’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ukrainian refugee heading to Wembley says watching team will be like ‘fresh air’

By Press Association
Denys Dreyzer, 18, from Kherson, is excited to watch Ukraine play against England at Wembley (Denys Dreyzer)
Denys Dreyzer, 18, from Kherson, is excited to watch Ukraine play against England at Wembley (Denys Dreyzer)

A Ukrainian refugee who fled to the UK with his family due to the Russian invasion has said going to Wembley to watch his national team play England will be “like new fresh air to our community”.

With England playing Ukraine in a qualifying match for the men’s Euro 2024 football competition on Sunday, ministers offered 1,000 free tickets to Ukrainians and their sponsors to attend the match at Wembley Stadium.

Denys Dreyzer, 18, from Kherson, is one of the recipients, and will be attending the game with his mother and sister, who he lives with in Bradford.

Denys Dreyzer, 18, from Kherson (back right) with his friend Viktoriia (back left) and mother Ganna (front)
Denys Dreyzer, 18, from Kherson with his friend Viktoriia and mother Ganna (Ganna Dreyzer)

He described the events that forced him and his family to flee Ukraine as “a really difficult situation” – the group went west by car before coming to the UK.

Denys is now studying at the University of Bolton and said he and his family feel at home thanks in part to “a nice Ukrainian community”.

A number of those have travelled to London to watch their team take on the Euro 2020 runners up, and Denys said a positive performance from the visiting side would “be (a) good present for our military”.

He told the PA news agency: “I hope it will be amazing, because it’s like new fresh air to our community to watch our guys fighting to get to the Euros.

“I think it will be very cool. But it will be a difficult game because England is so much (more) powerful than Ukraine and plus, our (last) match it was 4-0 and England won.

“We hope this game our guys will show what we can do. And also it will be good present for our military, because they are every day fighting for our freedom.

“I hope they will watch this game and this game will will make them happy.”

Denys left Ukraine in May 2022 and came to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

He and his family have since moved from out from the home of their hosts, and he is working as caretaker for the Ukrainian Community Centre in Bradford – his father is in Kyiv.

Close to 118,000 Ukrainians have been invited into British homes since the Homes for Ukraine scheme began, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Meanwhile Denys said that his trip to London for the game was his first time seeing the capital city, and described it as “really amazing”.

Denys Dreyzer, 18, from Kherson, is excited to watch Ukraine play against England at Wembley
Denys Dreyzer is excited to watch Ukraine play against England at Wembley (Denys Dreyzer)

“Yeah, of course (it will be emotional),” he said of Ukraine’s day at Wembley.

“I hope, because it will be lots of Ukrainians. And yeah, in the national anthem, we will sing together and maybe I will… I don’t know how it will feel.

“But I think it will be lots of positive emotions.”

