Family of man shot dead in Manchester say he was mother’s ‘pride and joy’

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

The family of a 32-year-old father believed to have been shot dead in a targeted attack in Manchester have said he was his mother’s “pride and joy”.

Zikel Bobmanuel, whose youngest child is six weeks old, was pronounced dead at the scene in Welland Street, Openshaw, at around 2pm on Saturday – with officers saying he died from gunshot wounds.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.

Zikel Bobmanuel is believed to have been shot dead in Manchester (Family handout)

Mr Bobmanuel’s family have said: “Zikel was many things to many people, he was a good friend, a hard-working colleague, part of a large extended family, but ultimately, he was his mother’s son, her pride and joy.

“He held the heart of his girlfriend in his hand and was a hands-on father to his beloved children, the youngest just six weeks old.

“Zikel was happy and fulfilled, he was working hard to provide for his family and was never more content than when he was spending time with them.

“It is difficult to comprehend that Zikel has died under such tragic circumstances and the shock is profound.

“We are devastated beyond belief and find it hard to comprehend life without him.

“We would like to thank everybody for their kind words and the comfort their support has given us and respectfully ask for some privacy at this difficult time.”

Greater Manchester Police detectives are hunting a second man who is thought to have escaped in a vehicle.

The force believes it was a targeted attack.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst, said: “Our thoughts are with Zikel’s loved ones at this heart-breaking time. As our investigation continues, specially trained colleagues are supporting them.

“Since yesterday afternoon, we continue to build an in-depth timeline of events leading up to Zikel’s death and we are following a number of positive lines of enquiry. Although we currently have one man in custody, work is ongoing to ensure that those involved are brought to justice.

“I would like to thank members of the public that have already shared information with us. Any information, regardless of how small, may be the key to receiving answers for Zikel’s family.

“Whilst officers are gathering evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 1771 25/3/2023. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

