Police strip-searches of children are ‘racist and traumatising’, say charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police strip-searches of children are ‘racist and traumatising’, say charities

By Press Association
Charities have hit out at police officers strip searching children (Alamy/PA)
Charities have hit out at police officers strip searching children (Alamy/PA)

Charities have criticised the findings of a report on police strip-searching of children as “shameful” and called for officer training to be reviewed in order to ensure young people are kept safe.

The breakdown of searches by ethnicity in the Children’s Commissioner’s research shows that “black children are disproportionately represented and subjected to this traumatising and intrusive practice”, the Children’s Society said.

The Runnymede Trust called for the power of police to strip-search children to be revoked and said “negative, bullyish, encounters with state institutions only breeds further distrust and sits at the heart of why policing is failing our communities”.

Dame Rachel de Souza’s report, published on Monday, showed that black children are up to six times more likely to be strip searched when compared to national population figures.

The report stated that for the period 2018 to mid-2022 across England and Wales, 42% of children searched were white, 38% were black, 14% were Asian.

Five per cent were of unknown ethnicity or did not have their ethnicity recorded during the search.

Compared to national population figures, white children were disproportionately less likely to be searched – around half as likely.

Sarah Wayman, head of systematic impact at the Children’s Society, said: “These figures expose, yet again, how black children are disproportionately represented and subjected to this traumatising and intrusive practice.

“Police leaders and the Government need to urgently investigate why so many children are still being strip searched despite clear national guidance which states that this should happen only when absolutely necessary, and with an appropriate adult present – we already know of examples where safeguards for children are not being followed.

“Officers should always have in mind how this process can be harmful and distressing to young people.

“It’s vital that guidance and training for officers is reviewed to ensure that when police officers come into contact with children, their first priority is about identifying the risks of exploitation and working with other services to offer protection and help.”

The Runnymede Trust said children “are being failed by the state institutions there to protect them”.

The race equality think tank noted the timing of the report, coming not long after a damning review of the Metropolitan Police concluded the force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

In a statement, the trust said: “Less than a week after Baroness Casey’s scathing report into the Metropolitan Police which unequivocally, once again, concluded that the Met is institutionally racist, the findings of this report are even harder to absorb.

“Black children are six times more likely to be strip searched, and over half of strip searches result in no further action. The numbers in the report refer to children being forced to expose their bodies in inappropriate spaces, often without an appropriate adult present, under the protection of a body which we know has lost the trust of the nation.

“It highlights that officers are often unable to justify the necessity of strip-searching, nor can they report on the safeguarding impact on the child concerned. Quite the contrary. It also confirms that our policing crisis is not just confined to London, it is national.

“Minoritised people have repeatedly borne the brunt of grave misuses of police powers for generations. It is shameful that even our children are not extended protection by the police, but this is, sadly, not news.”

The trust said the power of police to strip-search children “should be revoked” and added that “police officers have no routine place in our children’s schools”.

When it comes to reasons for searches, 86% were conducted on suspicion of someone carrying drugs, 9% on suspicion of having weapons, points and blades and 2% related to stolen property.

In almost a quarter of cases where children have been strip-searched by police, nothing was found, the research said.

The report said it was “of particular interest” that while nothing was found in 23% of all strip searches, for 1% of these cases the child was arrested.

Among its recommendations, the report said the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) should publish an action plan on reforming stop and search practices, including strip searches, of children.

It also called on the organisation to update its child-first approach to policing and publish a comprehensive strategy for ensuring that every police force takes a safeguarding first approach to policing children.

NPCC lead for the ethics and integrity portfolio, Chief Constable Craig Guildford, said they will “carefully consider the findings” of Dame Rachel’s report.

He said: “We welcome outside scrutiny and the report from the Children’s Commissioner. We recognise the important role that police have in ensuring the safety of young and vulnerable people and take all concerns raised incredibly seriously.

“It is vital that any police interaction is handled sensitively, and that when an officer considers it necessary to search a child that it is carried out in line with legislation, policy, and procedure.

“In rare circumstances when a more thorough search where intimate parts are exposed is necessary, additional safeguards are in place.

“On all but exceptional occasions, such as an immediate risk of harm to the young person, this must involve the presence of an appropriate adult.

“We are working closely with the College of Policing, IOPC, and other partners in order to inform best practice and to implement positive change wherever it is required.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Strip-search is one of the most intrusive powers available to the police. No-one should be subject to strip-search on the basis of race or ethnicity and safeguards exist to prevent this.

“Any child subject to a strip search should be accompanied by an appropriate adult unless there is an urgent risk of serious harm, or where the child specifically requests otherwise and the appropriate adult agrees. Such searches must be carried out by an officer of the same sex as the child.

“We take the concerns raised about children’s safeguarding extremely seriously. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is currently investigating several high-profile incidents of strip-search of children and it is vital that we await their findings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
2
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
3
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
5
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…
7
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
8
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
9
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights - blaming Covid lockdown
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
To go with story by Keith Findlay. article for Your Money Picture shows; Gary Walker, managing director of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gary Walker Date; 31/10/2019
Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Portlethen mum taking 'positive mindset' to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
SNP leadership hopefuls, from left to right, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes (Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
l-r Stephen McCallion, ZLX founder and chief executive, and Jack Avery, the firm;s new partnership sales manager. Image: Granite PR
ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented