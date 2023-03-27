Public urged to avoid harbour in Dorset after oil leak causes major incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public urged to avoid harbour in Dorset after oil leak causes major incident

By Press Association
The public is being urged to avoid using the water and beaches within Poole Harbour in Dorset, south-west England, after an oil leak caused a major incident to be declared (Alamy/PA)
The public is being urged to avoid using the water and beaches within Poole Harbour in Dorset, south-west England, after an oil leak caused a major incident to be declared.

Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC), who regulate activities on the harbour, said a leak occurred at a pipeline operated by gas company Perenco, under Owers Bay on Sunday.

Perenco, the UK’s largest onshore oil field, said a “small” amount of reservoir fluid (consisting of 85% water and 15% oil) escaped from its pipeline and that, as of late Sunday night, some of it had already been recovered.

While “early indicators are that the surface slick is already dispersing”, PHC said.

Poole Harbour, Dorset
Poole Harbour in Dorset (Alamy/PA)

The commissioners added that Perenco had reported “no risk” of further leakage after the pipeline was shut down and booms were placed on either side of the leak to minimise pollution.

A further assessment will be made early on Monday morning regarding the clean up operation, PHC said.

Anyone who came into contact with the spill was being urged to “wash immediately with soap and water”.

Approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid was released into Poole Harbour after the leak occurred at Wytch Farm oil field in Dorset on Sunday.

The MP for Poole, Sir Robert Syms, said he and neighbouring South Dorset MP Richard Drax have requested the Government to take an urgent question in the Commons on Monday about the incident.

Group of wigeon, Mareca penelope, feeding on saltmarsh in Poole Harbour, Dorset
A group of wigeon, Mareca penelope, feeding on saltmarsh in Poole Harbour (Alamy/PA)

According to Poole Tourism, Poole is Europe’s largest natural harbour and a site of nature conservation, with many international protections in place.

The harbour is also a Ramsar site which recognises wetlands of international importance, particularly for wildfoul, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSI) and a Special Protection Area (SPA).

Franck Dy, Perenco UK’s Wytch Farm general manager, said: “Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.

“It is important to stress that the situation is under control, with the discharge of fluids having been stopped and the spill is being contained.”

The firm confirmed a clean-up operation is under way.

Philip Broadhead, the leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, said in a statement: “The Wytch Farm oil field in the Purbecks has been operating since 1979 and is one of the largest onshore oil fields in Europe.

“We have today been advised by the operators that there has been a leak from the facility. Whilst this has been contained, we are told that oil has escaped into the water and surrounding area.

“We are liaising closely as part of long-established mechanisms with a variety of parties as this situation unfolds.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We have received reports of a large amount of oil in Poole Harbour and we are supporting the port authority and other partners in responding to this incident.”

