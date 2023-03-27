Two teenage boys appear in court charged with murder of 16-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died following an incident outside The Cock Hotel in Harborough Road, Northampton, on Wednesday afternoon.

A forensic post-mortem carried out on Thursday confirmed he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, after appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

At the hearing, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC said that a trial date could not yet be fixed but a plea and trial preparation hearing would be scheduled for the coming days.

Judge Lucking said: “Obviously it is a high priority because of the age of the defendants and the age of the deceased, so it is important that it is tried as soon as possible.

“I won’t, sadly, be able to give you a trial date today.

“A plea and trial preparation hearing date will be provided to the parties very shortly.”

Further remanding the boys into custody in youth detention accommodation, Judge Lucking added: “What is going to happen today is that you are both going to go back to your current arrangements.

“Whether that remains the position throughout is another matter.

“Very shortly, a plea and trial preparation hearing will be arranged. That will be when you come to court and enter your plea to the charge of murder.

“In the meantime, you will be able to speak to your lawyers.

“It is very important you are helpful and co-operative. In the meantime, you will remain in the youth detention accommodation where you are currently residing.”

The boys, dressed in grey and blue tracksuits, spoke only to confirm their identities at the hearing.

Two men from Northampton, aged 49 and 21, had earlier been released with no further action after being arrested in connection with Fred’s death.

Northamptonshire Police have urged anyone with information about or footage of the incident to contact the force online or on 101.