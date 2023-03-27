Poole Harbour oil spill may have ‘devastating’ impact on local nature reserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poole Harbour oil spill may have ‘devastating’ impact on local nature reserves

By Press Association
The Arne nature reserve near the estuary at Poole Harbour in Dorset (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)
The Arne nature reserve near the estuary at Poole Harbour in Dorset (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)

Environmental charities and experts say the oil spill in Poole Harbour could have a “devastating” impact on sensitive nature reserves in the area.

Dr Malcolm Hudson, associate professor in environmental science at the University of Southampton, said: “While we don’t know the full extent of the leak yet, a spill in Poole Harbour raises particular concerns.

“It’s a very large enclosed bay – and so pollutants may not be flushed out quickly by the tides.

“Also, it’s a very low energy environment, so unlike a spill on an open coast there won’t be much wave action to help break down and disperse the oil.

“Poole Harbour is especially sensitive and internationally protected for the wildlife there.

“Thousands of birds nest there in the spring; they are just arriving and some of the overwintering birds haven’t left yet either. They are all vulnerable to floating oil.

“There’s also sensitive habitats like mudflats and salt marshes which could be damaged too.

“Meanwhile, there’s the human angle – people live and work in the marine, there’s a big shellfishery and tourism is a big part of the local economy.

“Not only is this potentially a serious environmental incident, it illustrates the risks we take if we place infrastructure like oil pipelines in such sensitive locations.”

Martin Barnes, marine response expert at environmental management company Ambipar, said the leak could leave deposits on animals if they come into contact with it.

He said: “The leak from the pipeline on Sunday was well reservoir fluid which is a brine mixture that contains an element of physical oil.

“The mixture will provide a visually unattractive sheen on the surface that will dissipate through evaporation during daylight hours.

“Some oil deposits may be left behind on solid surfaces, mammals, aquatic life and humans that have been in contact with the discharge during the release period.

“The deployed booms should contain any oil on the surface so it can be recovered.

“The brine element (water) of the discharge is also a hazard to the environment that will be very difficult to deal with as it will become diluted by the sea water, making it impossible to be recovered at sea.”

Richard Hill from the Marine Conservation Society said: “I am shocked and saddened to see yet another oil spill in UK waters. We need better protection for sensitive sites such as Poole Harbour.

“The seabird breeding season is about to take place and there are tern and gull colonies close by at Brownsea Island that may be vulnerable.

“It would be awful for a future spill to impact on the wider area of the harbour, home to overwintering and breeding birds, or sensitive habitats such as the seagrass beds outside at Studland.

“This incident should be considered a warning to adequately protect sensitive sites and ensure that oil industry infrastructure is up to the task.

“We cannot allow these spills to continue to happen.”

Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner Philip Evans said: “This latest spill demonstrates the environmental devastation that comes with oil and gas drilling.

“Poole Harbour will still be drenched in oil when ministers decide whether or not to give the green light to the controversial Rosebank oilfield later this week. Surely this should give them pause for thought.”

Alice Harrison, fossil fuels campaign leader at Global Witness, said: “Despite all the safety promises fossil fuel companies make, they simply cannot guarantee against these kinds of incidents. Sooner or later, this is the unavoidable reality of the oil industry.

“It’s baffling that there are still MPs in the UK Parliament who complain about wind and solar farms spoiling the British landscape when the alternative is toxic oil polluting our waters and killing our wildlife.”

