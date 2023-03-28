Foaling season for Konik ponies begins at National Trust nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foaling season for Konik ponies begins at National Trust nature reserve

By Press Association
The Konik pony foaling season is under way at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen nature reserve in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Konik pony foaling season is under way at the National Trust's Wicken Fen nature reserve in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Konik pony has been born at a nature reserve, as the foaling season gets under way.

The hardy breed, which originates from Poland, was brought in to help biodiversity at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen site in Cambridgeshire in the early 2000s.

The newest arrival was born on Friday, and the eldest pony in the herd – Tim – turns 30 this year.

Konik ponies leave water-filled hoofprints and piles of dung as they go which can help attract new species of flora and fauna to the lowland landscape.

The Konik pony foaling season gets underway at the National Trust's Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The Konik pony foaling season gets under way at the National Trust's Wicken Fen nature reserve in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The ponies are distinctive as stallions can sometimes be seen rearing up on their hind legs and sparring with each other in a display of dominance during the foaling season.

National Trust grazing ranger Carol Laidlaw, who has looked after the herd for more than 20 years, said the grazing and social behaviour of Konik ponies and Highland cattle on the fen creates a “slowly changing, varied landscape”.

“They each graze in different ways – horses snip off selected plants with their incisors, creating a mosaic of cropped lawns, while cattle pull or tear at vegetation, leaving tussocks,” she said.

“This allows different types of vegetation to thrive and increases the diversity and complexity of habitats available to a wide range of species, from tiny dung beetles to mammals and birds like badgers and bitterns.”

Konik ponies were introduced to Wicken Fen in the early 2000s. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Konik ponies were introduced to Wicken Fen in the early 2000s (Joe Giddens/PA)

The foaling season generally runs from late March to May.

“The mares generally conceive about a month after they have foaled and have an 11-month gestation, so we’d expect to see new arrivals around the same time each year,” said Ms Laidlaw.

“The breeding season for the Koniks runs roughly from late March to October, but the season is starting to expand a little, presumably due to the milder winters we are having.”

Ms Laidlaw has been a steady presence for the last two decades.

The horses form their own social groups, according to grazing ranger Carol Laidlaw. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The horses form their own social groups, according to grazing ranger Carol Laidlaw (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I believe I am known and recognised by the herds,” she said.

“Some individuals might actively seek out my company, while others regard me with a wary acceptance.

“The horses form their own social groups, and I interfere with that as little as possible.

“They tend to move around as one herd, but within it there are little groups.

Wicken Fen is described as one of the most biodiverse places in the UK. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Wicken Fen is described as one of the most biodiverse places in the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s fascinating, watching the different groups, and it is also heart-warming, because we have mares and stallions who show each other a lot of loyalty, and there are groups that have been together for 20 years or more.”

The National Trust said Wicken Fen is “one of the most biodiverse places in the UK”, with more than 9,000 different species, including fen ragwort, fen dandelion and fen violet, as well as reed leopard moths and bitterns calling it their home.

