Suspect remanded in custody accused of murder and kidnap

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murder, kidnap and two counts of blackmail.

Daryoush Kholghnik, of Vaughan Way, Leicester, is accused of murdering Tala Tala, 53, whose body was found at a house in the Westcotes area of the city on Friday, March 24.

Kholghnik, who is charged with the kidnap of Mr Tala and two counts of blackmail against two other people, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Magistrates remanded Kholghnik in custody to appear for a bail hearing at Leicester Crown Court later this week.

Kholghnik, who was assisted by a Farsi interpreter, was told that a plea and trial preparation hearing will also take place at the Crown Court on May 9.

A 37-year-old Leicester man was arrested on suspicion of Mr Tala’s murder on Monday and remains in police custody.

Two other males, aged 45 and 21, have been released pending further inquiries into the death.