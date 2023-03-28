Coronation parade troops treated to Big Lunch as they prepare for pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation parade troops treated to Big Lunch as they prepare for pageant

By Press Association
Presenter Mel Geidroyc with members of the Scots Guards and Coldstream Guards during the Coronation Big Lunch with military at Wellington Barracks, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Presenter Mel Giedroyc with members of the Scots Guards and Coldstream Guards during the Coronation Big Lunch with military at Wellington Barracks, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Presenter Mel Giedroyc has hailed the “incredible” soldiers who will take part in the King’s coronation as she joined them at a barracks in central London for the first Coronation Big Lunch.

The actress and comedian tucked into a picnic spread on Tuesday afternoon with guardsmen, troopers, musicians and horses who will play a key ceremonial role across the coronation weekend on May 6 to 8.

Britons are being invited to gather with their neighbours and take part in the thousands of Big Lunch street parties that will mark Charles’ formal accession to the throne.

King Charles III coronation
Presenter Mel Geidroyc feeds a carrot to horses Hastings and Warrior (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency from Wellington Barracks near Buckingham Palace, she said: “We are doing a special lunch today for the coronation and the reason we are doing it early at the end of March is because these guys are all training from now on within an inch of their lives to make the coronation day the kind of ceremonial, extraordinary, splendiferous occasion that it will be.

“They are incredible. They are so much fun.

“When you watch these amazing events, I don’t know about you, but when I do I cannot take my eyes off of them.

“There are certain members of my family that kind of go, ‘what are you doing?’

Rehearsals for the coronation are well under way (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rehearsals for the coronation are well under way (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But this is live, this is happening, this is unfolding.

“The colours, the music, the spectacle of it all I find utterly compelling and extraordinary and it is so part of our tradition.”

Mel joined six guardsmen from the Scots Guards, two musicians from the Coldstream Guards, two from the Scots Guards, and two troopers and horses from the Household Cavalry for the lunch despite drizzly weather.

Presenter Mel Giedroyc feeds horses with carrots (Aaron Chown/PA)
Presenter Mel Giedroyc feeds horses with carrots (Aaron Chown/PA)

The regiments do not get together often and some of the soldiers were meeting each other for the first time.

They tucked into a spread of sandwiches, strawberries, cakes, scones, scotch eggs, cheese, tea and squash around a table decked with union flags and vases of daffodils, roses and tulips.

Mel fed carrots to the two dark brown horses, named Hastings and Warrior, as she chatted to their riders.

Captain Thomas Windsor-Clive, who as adjutant of London central garrison will lead a sector of the coronation parade from his horse, told PA the lunch was an opportunity for the soldiers to come together as their preparations start to ramp up.

King Charles III coronation
Presenter Mel Giedroyc with members of the Scots Guards and Coldstream Guards (Aaron Chown/PA)
He said: “I think it’s just great to get everyone together from all different regiments.

“We are all different but we are all one big family and we come together to work together as a family to work towards the greater good of the coronation.

“For everyone here it was a great sadness when the Queen died in September.

“But it was a great privilege to have been on that parade and now to celebrate the coronation of King Charles.

The soldiers and horses will take part in the coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)
The soldiers and horses will take part in the coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)
“As an officer in these fine regiments, we are very lucky to have phenomenal guardsman and officers within the family.

“To be part of that and to have such special soldiers is a privilege.”

The Big Lunch is an annual community lunch that has been held on the first weekend of June since 2009, but has been moved to May this year to coincide with the coronation.

It is run by the Eden Project charity and funded by the National Lottery.

Lindsay Brummitt, programme director for the Big Lunch, said they did not need to be overly extravagant and coming together as neighbours is the most important part.

Presenter Mel Giedroyc feeds horses with carrots (Aaron Chown/PA)
Presenter Mel Giedroyc feeds horses with carrots (Aaron Chown/PA)
She told PA: “The fantastic thing about the Big Lunch is that it is everybody doing it at the same time that makes it big.

“Knock on one neighbour’s door, have a cup of tea and a plate of sandwiches and you’re part of it.

“This is not about doing big party spreads, this is about lots of people taking part in a way that works for them.”

She added: “It is fantastic to have Mel along today.

“What it helps us to do is really shine a light on the great stuff we are e

Presenter Mel Giedroyc feeds horses with carrots (Aaron Chown/PA)
Presenter Mel Giedroyc feeds horses with carrots (Aaron Chown/PA)

Editor's Picks

Most Commented