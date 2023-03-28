Ride-out team guilty of fatal shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ride-out team guilty of fatal shooting

By Press Association
Sharmake Mohamud (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sharmake Mohamud (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Members of a gang ride-out team are facing life behind bars for a shooting which left one man dead and two passers-by injured.

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was fatally shot while walking along Green Lanes in Haringey, north London, on the evening of September 21 2021.

He had suffered eight gunshot wounds to the chest, arms and bicep from up to four bullets and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a passing moped, Newton Junior, 40, and pedestrian Arber Dervishi, 26, were hit by bullets but survived.

Mr Junior was shot once in the buttock while Mr Dervishi suffered three gunshot wounds to his legs.

The Old Bailey was told Mr Mohamud was associated with a Turnpike Lane gang and had been the intended target of the carefully planned shooting.

The gunman, Ali Ceesay, 29, admitted murder and two counts of wounding with intent after giving evidence in his Old Bailey trial.

A jury deliberated for more than 54 hours to convict co-defendants Mehdi Younis, 22, from Enfield, Abdul Mohamed, 25, from Enfield, and two 17-year-olds who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The court had heard how Ceesay had launched the gun attack after he and another man got out of a dark-coloured Jaguar which was stolen and had false registration plates.

Firearms casings recovered from the scene indicated Ceesay had been armed with a Tokarev-pattern self-loading pistol.

Anthony Orchard KC had told jurors: “Police investigations quickly revealed evidence that the shooting was a planned attack.”

The occupants of the Jaguar had included Ceesay, two 17-year-old youths, and Mohamed, jurors heard.

Younes was said to have acted as “quartermaster” by providing “key backup” to the attacking group.

CCTV footage captured the attackers embracing in apparent celebration afterwards, jurors were told.

The ride-out vehicle was later abandoned and set on fire in a failed bid to destroy evidence.

A latex glove and disposable paper face mask recovered from near the car had Ceesay’s DNA on them.

Central Criminal Court stock
The trial was heard at the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

A sweatshirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers found inside the Jaguar were linked by DNA to one of the 17-year-olds and a second glove had Mohamed’s DNA on it.

A machete sheath was also retrieved from the footwell of the vehicle, the court heard.

After the shooting, Ceesay had fled to The Gambia and was arrested upon his return to the UK on October 27 2021.

On being charged with murder, he told officers “no problem”.

The 29-year-old, who was said to have a wife and child in The Gambia, admitted his crimes on February 21, after giving evidence in his trial.

He told jurors there had been disquiet in the lead-up to the shooting.

He launched a pre-emptive strike on receiving information that someone from the Turnpike Lane gang was preparing a ride-out against him, the defendant said.

Asked under cross-examination where the gun was, Ceesay said: “If they give me the money back I will give it to Sharmake’s family or a charity for him.”

He told jurors the gun cost him £6,000 which he paid for from drug dealing.

Other defendants claimed they thought they were going out to steal cars.

One of the 17-year-olds admitted being involved in taking 40 vehicles, sometimes by grabbing keys from the driver on the street or car-jacking.

He told jurors: “We were young. We don’t steal high-end cars because you will get pulled over. We stole mid-range cars.”

The court was told the youth had convictions for having a knife in school at the age of 14 and aggravated vehicle taking when he was 15.

Judge Simon Mayo KC adjourned sentencing the defendants until a date to be fixed.

A sixth defendant, Rasit Musa, 25, from north London, was cleared of wrongdoing.

The jury was discharged on Tuesday after failing to reach a verdict in relation to another 17-year-old youth.

