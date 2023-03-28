‘Considerable work’ needed before inquest resumes into teenager’s shooting death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Considerable work’ needed before inquest resumes into teenager’s shooting death

By Press Association
Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

There is a “considerable” amount of work to be done ahead of the resumption of an inquest into the death of a teenager who was shot in the grounds of a Belfast hospital almost 50 years ago, a coroner has said.

Efforts include the combing of army records to find potential witnesses to give evidence.

Patrick Crawford, 15, was struck while walking through the grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital on August 10 1975.

An earlier inquest into his death in December 1979 recorded an open verdict.

In 2015 Northern Ireland’s former attorney general John Larkin granted a fresh inquest into Patrick’s death after representations from his family.

A new inquest opened in March 2022 with preliminary evidence heard.

John Larkin (Paul Faith/PA)
John Larkin granted a fresh inquest in 2015 (Paul Faith/PA)

This included the setting out of the background as a time of unrest with the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial and how nurses rushed to the teenager’s aid, but that he died of his injuries in A&E.

A preliminary hearing on Tuesday was told of ongoing work to prepare for future hearings of the inquest.

This includes the request of material from the Ministry of Defence, the approaching of both military and non-military witnesses, and liaising with a ballistics expert who is to give evidence.

Coroner Judge Philip Gilpin was told they have been informed that one military witness, PC02, has recently died.

In terms of other potential military witnesses identified, statements are expected to be imminent from PC07 and PC08, PC09 has so far failed to engage with the coroner’s service and a signed statement has been received from PC10.

Meanwhile, a search of Royal Highland Fusilier personnel records between 1974 and 1976 has yielded 1,131 names and the coroner’s service is set to identify, trace and contact those who may have served in Northern Ireland in August 1975.

There is also work ongoing with a potential police witness.

Decisions are to be made on requests by witnesses for anonymity and screening while the preference was voiced to resume the inquest at a venue in Belfast.

Karen Quinlivan KC, for the Crawford family, said they appreciate the preparation process takes time, adding they would be satisfied to receive updates on progress to allow them “to intervene and make suggestions as appropriate”.

Coroner Gilpin said there is a “considerable amount of work to do” and he hoped to see progress made at the next preliminary hearing on June 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented