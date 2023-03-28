Gary Lineker must be impartial as he hosts ‘important’ show, says ex-BBC boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Gary Lineker must be impartial as he hosts ‘important’ show, says ex-BBC boss

By Press Association
Lord Birt, Former Director General, BBC, answering questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the BBC (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Lord Birt, Former Director General, BBC, answering questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the BBC (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Former director-general Lord Birt has said presenters such as Gary Lineker who are “inextricably bound up with an important BBC programme” should have to abide by impartiality rules.

The executive, who led the BBC between 1992 and 2000, appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) as part of a session in the wake of the pundit and former England player’s three-day suspension from Match Of The Day.

Lineker was taken off by the BBC after posting a tweet in which he said the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans was not dissimilar to 1930s Germany, but was returned following a boycott by top on-air talent.

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Gary Lineker (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lord Birt, 78, told the committee he hoped the BBC’s ongoing review about its social media guidelines, which will look at the responsibilities of freelancers such as Lineker, offered “crystal clarity” to its employees.

Asked whether he thought viewers appreciated the difference between news staff and freelancers, Lord Birt said: “I am sure the public doesn’t even think about it.

“What it knows is that this (Match Of The Day) is one of the most important BBC programmes and this is a well established presenter.

“And yes, he was one of England’s great centre-forwards but let’s not kid ourselves.

“His status, his standing and his power arises above all else from presenting this extremely important programme.”

Lord Birt added that he did not think it was “legitimate and right” that a BBC presenter of “such an important programme should opine”.

He asked the committee to imagine a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing, another flagship BBC show, who was “passionately opposed to immigration” and spoke openly about stopping small boats.

“I would take the same view of both examples,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter whether it comes from the left or right.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for a BBC presenter, certainly of news which everybody seems to agree with, but any presenter who is inextricably bound up with an important BBC programme.”

Acknowledging public opinion over Lineker’s tweet was split, Lord Birt added: “I don’t ever think the damage in respect to the BBC is terminal because it has got too much credit in the bank.

“This is an issue that needs resolving and the speedier it is resolved the better – and I wish it had been resolved more speedily.

“In one way or another, it is going to be resolved, we will all move on, and I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of this the BBC’s absolute commitment to impartiality will remain intact.”

He also addressed BBC chairman Richard Sharp, who is facing pressure to resign amid an ongoing review after it emerged that he helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.

Lord Birt said: “I don’t think his appointment should stand.

“He is a person of obvious weight and consequence but in one vital respect he was an unsuitable candidate and the appointment process itself was fatally flawed.”

Brexit
Lord Patten (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During the DCMS committee meeting, the former chairman of the BBC Trust, Lord Patten, added that he would find it “very difficult” to defend the BBC’s impartiality rules currently if he was in Mr Sharp’s position.

The former Conservative minister and governor of Hong Kong praised the BBC’s current director general Tim Davie as a “terrific guy” who will handle this complex situation “very well”, but questioned how his chairman is assisting him.

“I think there are some occasions when you have a right as a chief executive, you have a right to have the chairman’s hand on your shoulder and the chairman taking some of the flak, I think that’s what your chairman is supposed to do”, he said.

“I also happen to think that Gary Lineker, as well as being a very good broadcaster, is highly intelligent and doesn’t say things which aren’t the result, I’m sure, of a good deal of reason and assembly of evidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented