Second man charged in murder investigation after death of 26-year-old woman

A second man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in a Lincolnshire village.

Josh Hancock, 27, is accused of assisting an offender and disposing of a body to obstruct a coroner after being detained by detectives investigating the death of Holly Bramley, Lincolnshire Police said.

Nicholas Metson, also 27, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murdering 26-year-old Ms Bramley (latterly Metson), and is set to face a judge again on May 3.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Officers were alerted to a concern for Ms Bramley’s welfare on Sunday after reports of an incident at the Shuttleworth House high-rise flats in Lincoln where Metson lives.

A search “relating to the discovery of a body” was launched in the village of Bassingham, about 10 miles south of the city, and is continuing, as are investigations at the apartment block.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt previously said: “Specially trained officers are supporting Holly’s family and we continue to work diligently to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“Inquiries are still ongoing and we would urge anyone who has any information or footage to get in touch, as even the smallest bit of information might prove vital to our investigation.”

Hancock, of Walnut Close, Waddington, is due to appear before Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court.

People in the Bassingham area have been asked to review dashcam, doorbell camera and CCTV footage from 12pm on Friday March 24 to 4pm on Sunday March 25 “in case they have captured anything significant”, police added.

Information can be reported by calling 101.