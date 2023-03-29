Phillip Schofield’s brother told him about sexual acts with teenager, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Phillip Schofield’s brother told him about sexual acts with teenager, court told

By Press Association
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The brother of This Morning host Phillip Schofield told him about when he and a teenager had taken part in sexual acts, a court has heard.

In a written statement, the TV star told a court his brother Timothy Schofield, 54, had phoned him in an agitated and upset state and Mr Schofield had invited him to drive to his home in London.

Mr Schofield said they spent several hours talking, including eating a meal at his home.

“I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, ‘You are going to hate me for what I am about to say’,” Mr Schofield said.

“I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him. Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and (masturbated)”.

“I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’ He said it was last year and we were alone together.

“Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again.

“He then started to tell me about (the boy’s) body.

“I said, ‘F***, stop’. I shouted at Tim that he had to stop. I didn’t want to know any of the details but he made it sound like a one-off.

“I said, ‘I don’t want you to tell me anymore’. I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, just never do it again. Regardless how that happened it must never happen again’.

“Tim would say it was just ‘(boy) time’.

“I said, ‘What the hell is (boy) time?”

The civilian police worker is on trial at Exeter Crown Court charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, which are alleged to have started when the alleged victim was a teenager.

The most serious charge involved a sex act with the child.

Exeter Crown Court
Exeter Crown Court (David Wilcock/PA)

Other alleged offences include forcing the child to watch pornography and to engage in sexual activity as well as engaging in sexual activity in the child’s presence.

The jury was told the defendant had phoned his TV star brother on September 12 2021 in an agitated state and he then travelled to his home in London from Bath.

Mr Schofield said in his statement: “It was the weekend and he asked if it was OK to talk.

“Tim was in an extreme state of agitation, and he said that he was on the verge of killing himself. He said his head was in a mess.

“Tim was clearly very upset, and I asked if he could safely drive. Tim said he could, so I asked him to drive to my address in London.

“Around two or so hours later Tim arrived, and I could see he was in a heightened state of agitation.

“It was distressing to see him in such a state, and he was as angry as I have ever seen him.

“I told Tim to come inside and over the next couple of hours we spoke.

“The conversation went on for a time and he was furiously angry.”

In the statement, the TV host said he urged his brother to see his GP and get counselling.

“I also suggested that needed to seek counselling and needed to see a doctor and take pills – to take the edge off the anger,” Mr Schofield said.

“Tim said he didn’t want to take pills. At some point in the conversation Tim told me he was also impotent, and I responded that there were pills for that, too.

“Tim said that he was worried any pills would interfere with his heart medication and I said he needed to see a doctor because they could sort it out.”

The court previously heard that the 54-year-old carried out the alleged attacks while working for Avon and Somerset Police as an IT technician.

The complainant appeared in court on Tuesday by videolink to be cross-examined.

Jurors heard that he felt “emotionally blackmailed” by the defendant.

Peter Binder, defending, asked: “You told the police you felt you were emotionally blackmailed and in effect forced to go along with what was happening. That is not true is it?”

The complainant replied: “No, that is correct.”

Asked later by the judge to expand on what he meant by saying he felt “forced”, the complainant said: “I felt that emotionally there was no escape from what we had to do and I felt that there was a tremendous amount of pressure and expectation for me to fulfil what was being asked and wanted, and I felt that that was why I was feeling forced to participate.”

Schofield, of Bath, denies three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Phillip Schofield did not appear on ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday. The studio said he is taking “pre-planned leave” this week.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
3
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
‘Made all my hard work worthwhile’: Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
4
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
5
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
6
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
Police responded to the break-in on February 7. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thief was so drunk she dropped stolen jewellery outside shop
9
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
10
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The new maps also share local stories and history along Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's coastlines. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's 'fascinating' past and help preserve their future
drugs fraud report
Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart took on the Quickfire Questions on this week's Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
Campaigners are calling on the new first minister to intervene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries
The Acrylics band members Flynn SP, Callum Cowie, Jay Taulier, and Blair Gillies, scored the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .
Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts
Highland League Weekly recently covered the historic league run which will likely never be matched - Huntly's five-in-a-row.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
A First Bus service in Garthdee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First Bus introducing 'Tap On Tap Off' technology to Aberdeen services
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
Brenda Page's ex-husband Christopher Harrisson is set to appeal his conviction for her murder. IMage: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction
Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae recently took on Highland League Weekly's Quickfire Questions - here's what he had to say.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae

Editor's Picks

Most Commented