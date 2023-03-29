Ex-principal says teacher Enoch Burke’s ‘outburst’ in chapel was ‘disrespectful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-principal says teacher Enoch Burke’s ‘outburst’ in chapel was ‘disrespectful’

By Press Association
Enoch Burke (Niall Carson/PA)
Enoch Burke (Niall Carson/PA)

The former principal of Wilson’s Hospital School has given evidence in court that efforts were made to accommodate both the Christian beliefs of teacher Enoch Burke and the requests of a student transitioning genders.

Niamh McShane outlined the events that led her to compile a report in August 2022 that pre-empted disciplinary proceedings against Mr Burke.

She said that Mr Burke’s interruption of a staff meeting in May to raise his concerns was “disrespectful”, and that another disruption at a school event on June 21 last year was “wholly disrespectful” and left her feeling embarrassed.

Ms McShane said that the Bishop of Kilmore was concluding his service in the school’s chapel, organised for Wilson’s Hospital School’s 260th anniversary, when Mr Burke stood up and addressed the congregation for around two minutes.

“The public statement of his refusal to accept transgenderism in the chapel… it was as (if) the school had demanded to accept transgenderism, which was not the case, so it was a misrepresentation of what happened,” she said.

“What I asked is that we could support the student in their request, that is very different to ask the staff to accept transgenderism,” Ms McShane said.

She said that sixth-year students left the chapel while Mr Burke was speaking, and she got the impression that people were “shocked” by what had happened.

At a subsequent dinner, part of the same event on the same day, Ms McShane said Mr Burke approached her and twice asked her to withdraw her “demand”, to which she said it was not the time to discuss the matter.

She said that this made her feel “kind of hunted”.

“I was, to be honest with you, I was feeling nervous,” Ms McShane said.

“I started to feel like I don’t want to be on my own here in another difficult situation.”

She told the court that because he had brought the request of the student “into the public realm, which was a private matter for the student”, she believed the matter had moved into “gross misbehaviour”.

Ms McShane said the students may not have been aware of the situation of the student who was transitioning.

She also said that there may have been other students present in the chapel who may have been “triggered” by Mr Burke’s comments, and who may have questioned whether they had the school’s support.

In August, when writing her report, Ms McShane had assessed that Mr Burke had not been “caring or fair” in response to the request from the student, and that he was “not professional” when he made his interruptions.

“Mr Burke’s behaviour was very significant misbehaviour in my opinion,” she said.

“I had tried to engage with Mr Burke, I felt he was entrenched in his position.”

Ms McShane said she had hoped that by widening the issue out to the board of management that “progression” could be made, and said that his dismissal was just one outcome of issuing the stage four report.

She said that there were many witnesses present for what she called “these public outbursts”, and said she had sought to be “reasonable and fair with Mr Burke, in the past and in this matter”.

Ms McShane also told the court about a meeting of the school’s board of management in January, where she was asked to read the report she had compiled about Mr Burke and to take questions if requested.

She told the court that Mr Burke was present, along with three members of his family, who objected to two solicitors and the stenographer being present, and then raised concerns about the absence of the chair of the board, John Rogers.

“I delivered the report shouting to be heard over the Burke family,” Ms McShane said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court case between Mr Burke and his former employer Wilson’s Hospital School was repeatedly put back to wait for an indication from Mr Burke on whether he intended to appear.

Mr Burke had represented himself in court on Tuesday morning, but after he was warned that he was in contempt of court, Mr Justice Alex Owens said that he should not be allowed back in when proceedings resumed in the afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, neither Mr Burke nor members of his family appeared in the Dublin court when the case returned, meaning there was no-one to represent Mr Burke in court.

After the judge asked the school’s legal team to make contact with Mr Burke, and adjourned proceedings while waiting for an indication from Mr Burke on what he intended to do, the case continued at around 11.20am.

Mark Connaughton SC, acting on behalf of the Co Westmeath school, said that the rights that Mr Burke contends have been infringed upon are “simply not engaged” in the case.

“If you go back to the request (from the principal), that Mr Burke has elevated to an attack on his rights, you’ll find there was no interference with his right to practise his religion,” he said, adding that the request was an “entirely proportional response” to respect the rights of the student.

“His single-mindedness is so utterly devoid of any recognition that there could be any view other than his own.”

Ms McShane, who was the principal of Wilson’s Hospital School from 2016 to 2022, said that when she sent an email on May 9 2022 to request that a student be referred to by a new name and the pronoun “they”, she had not thought much of it because they had issued a similar request in November 2021, without incident.

She also said that she had had “mostly positive” interactions with Mr Burke, referring to his teaching of extracurricular debating classes.

Ms McShane told the court that with any issues he had raised prior to May 2022, they had worked through them together.

She said that she had made several attempts to “find a way through, like we had in the past” with Mr Burke but added that the student was “of paramount concern”.

