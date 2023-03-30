London Zoo celebrates arrival of first vulture chick, named Egbert, in 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Zoo celebrates arrival of first vulture chick, named Egbert, in 40 years

By Press Association
Egbert the vulture chick is the first to have been born at London Zoo in more than 40 years (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
Egbert the vulture chick is the first to have been born at London Zoo in more than 40 years (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Zookeepers at London Zoo have celebrated the “brilliant” arrival of a critically endangered vulture chick named Egbert – the first vulture to hatch at the site in more than 40 years.

The fluffy grey Ruppell’s griffon vulture chick weighed in at 115 grams when it hatched – the same weight as a bar of soap – as the birth was captured on camera.

Its mother, Philomena, laid her egg in mid-January but staff were concerned for its survival when previous eggs of hers had failed to hatch.

This prompted staff to keep Egbert in a vulture incubator, tucked in with a squishy bird toy and monitored closely, while a wooden dummy egg was left in Philomena’s nest for her to sit on.

ZSL London Zoo
Egbert snuggled up with a soft toy in its incubator (ZSL London Zoo)

“Since hatch, Egbert has gone from strength to strength and is now weighing a healthy 265g,” said vulture keeper Robert Harland, who was on “eggwatch” when the chick first hatched.

“We’ve been feeding the little one a meaty protein shake of raw quail, mouse and rat meat which will help the chick put on a hefty seven kilograms over its first three months.”

Mr Harland added that the complex hatching process can “take a few days in total”.

“The egg’s membrane starts to dry out, which can restrict its movement and prevent it from surviving the hatch – we saw this happening and knew we had to step in to help,” he said.

Together, the team and colleagues from vulture specialist The Horstmann Trust, who offered guidance via video call, helped Egbert to safety over the course of 40 minutes.

His birth was the first vulture chick hatching in over 40 years (ZSL London Zoo)
The birth was the first vulture chick hatching in more than 40 years (ZSL London Zoo)

Staff have not yet determined the bird’s sex.

“Once the chick has fledged, the zoo vet team will send a feather off for DNA testing to determine the bird’s sex – male or female,” Mr Harland said.

“The youngster is an important part of the European Breeding Programme for the critically endangered species, a collaborative programme between conservation zoos to ensure a genetically diverse, healthy back-up population of this important species.”

Ruppell’s griffon vultures are the world’s highest-flying birds, documented to have reached heights of 10,973 metres above sea level, and were one of the first animals at London Zoo when it opened almost 200 years ago.

Egbert's birth was hailed a 'brilliant' conservation success (ZSL London Zoo)
Egbert’s birth was hailed a ‘brilliant’ conservation success (ZSL London Zoo)

But their population has plummeted in recent years as international conservation charity ZSL worked closely with Saving Asia’s Vultures from Extinction (SAVE) to protect vultures in southern Asia.

In 2006, London Zoo vets flew to Nepal to investigate a spate of vulture deaths and helped successfully campaign for the governments of India, Nepal and Pakistan to ban the manufacture and importation of diclofenac – an anti-inflammatory used widely on cattle but lethal to the vultures who fed on their carcasses.

Mr Harland said: “The ban of diclofenac and introduction of alternative anti-inflammatory meloxicam across Asia’s veterinary sector has since set the population of Asian vultures back on the right track – showing that nature can recover when species are protected.”

“Egbert’s arrival is a brilliant conservation success, and shows the power of conservation zoos to restore and protect threatened species across the world.”

