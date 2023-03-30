Mandatory onboard bus announcements to improve accessibility for the disabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mandatory onboard bus announcements to improve accessibility for the disabled

By Press Association
Local bus services in Britain will provide audible announcements and visual displays to improve accessibility for disabled passengers (PA)
Local bus services in Britain will provide audible announcements and visual displays to improve accessibility for disabled passengers.

Under new rules announced on Thursday, the route and direction of a service, each upcoming stop and any diversions will all be identified, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

The aids will be introduced as part of vehicle upgrades, with £4.65 million funding being made available to the nation’s smallest bus and coach companies.

Roads and accessibility minister Richard Holden said: “Everyone deserves to take the bus with confidence, and this is a massive boost for passenger independence.

“Simple and effective audible and visible information should be a baked-in feature of a modern bus service to help people reach their destination, wherever they travel in Great Britain.”

Just 30% of buses outside of London currently provide audio-visual information to passengers, the DfT said.

The changes will be implemented over the next few years, with almost all vehicles required to comply by October 2026.

Marc Powell, accessibility innovation lead at the Royal National Institute of Blind People, said: “This is a great step forward in the right direction, but there is still lots more to be done within travel and transport to make journeys more accessible for us.

“Alongside audio announcements and displays, it’s really important that bus companies ensure their drivers are educated on best practice such as always stopping at bus stops when they see a blind or partially sighted passenger and letting them know the number and direction of the bus.

“We urge all bus companies to sign up to RNIB’s bus charter and make the ‘stop for me, speak to me’ pledge.”

Tom Wright, chief executive of Guide Dogs, said the charity is “delighted” with the announcement, with the move able to “open up opportunities for people with sight loss to live independently”.

In July 2018, the Government published its inclusive transport strategy with a commitment to make services fully accessible and equal for all passengers by 2030.

One of the strategy’s five main themes was “ensuring that transport operators provide travel information in formats that all passengers can easily access and understand, before and during a journey”.

A national bus strategy for England was announced in March 2021 and outlined how £3 billion of funding would be used to increase services and usage, before 31 areas were chosen by the Government for further funding last year.

