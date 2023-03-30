Harry returns to High Court as privacy claim hearing nears end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Harry returns to High Court as privacy claim hearing nears end

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex returned to the Royal Courts of Justice in London as a hearing over his privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Limited draws to a close (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Duke of Sussex returned to the Royal Courts of Justice in London as a hearing over his privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Limited draws to a close (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has reappeared at the High Court as his lawyers resisted an “ambitious” and “unattractive” bid by the publisher of the Daily Mail to end his legal action against it.

Harry and other high-profile individuals accuse Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of having “concealed wrongdoing” over the alleged unlawful gathering of their private information.

ANL, which denies the allegations, says a judge should rule in its favour without a trial because the legal challenges against it are brought “far too late”.

The publisher’s lawyers have argued the group, which includes Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, could have used “reasonable diligence” to discover they had a potential “worthwhile” claim earlier.

Lawyers for those bringing legal action say they were “thrown off the scent” and not aware of being targeted, having believed “categorical denials” from ANL over involvement in unlawful activity.

Associated Newspapers privacy case
Lawyer David Sherborne is representing the Duke of Sussex and others in their claims against Associated Newspapers Limited (Victoria Jones/PA)

On the final day of a preliminary hearing in London on Thursday, David Sherborne, representing Harry and others, said ANL’s challenge to their legal action was as “ambitious as it is unattractive”.

He accused the publisher of seeking an “impermissible mini-trial or worse” before further documentation and evidence was secured in the cases.

The barrister said the group, which also includes actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley and ex-Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes, had a “compelling case”.

Mr Sherborne said ANL was alleged to have commissioned 19 different private investigators to carry out a series of unlawful acts from 1993 to 2011 and beyond, which in some instances informed articles.

He told the court the group was “thrown off the scent by the way in which the articles were written”.

Mr Sherborne later read out extracts from Baroness Lawrence’s witness statement in which she said she felt “played for a fool” by the Daily Mail, believing the newspaper “really cared” about the injustice of the murder of her son Stephen Lawrence.

The baroness said she learned a journalist allegedly instructed a private investigator to target her, saying that she “never thought to blame” the newspaper.

“They were supposed to be our allies and friends, the good people, not the bad,” she said, adding that she had believed that information in articles about her came from the police.

Mr Sherborne told the court: “That is nothing short of gaslighting Baroness Lawrence, that’s the form of concealment we are talking about.”

Associated Newspapers privacy case
Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish (right) returned to the Royal Courts Of Justice (Victoria Jones/PA)

In written arguments, he added there were “vociferous and prolific denials of any wrongdoing by the defendant, made on oath to the Leveson Inquiry by its senior executives, and repeated ever since”, which the duke and others “were entitled to and did believe”, and which prevent the publisher from arguing that material could have been discovered earlier.

He said the group had since “uncovered concealed and systemic wrongdoing by the defendant” through information allegedly provided by private investigators and in new documents.

Mr Furnish, and later Baroness Lawrence, were also present in court again on Thursday, following visits this week from Sir Elton and Ms Frost.

Adrian Beltrami KC, for the publisher, previously told the court: “The claims are rejected by the defendant in their entirety as are the unfounded allegations that are repeatedly made that the defendant either misled the Leveson Inquiry or concealed evidence from the Leveson Inquiry.”

The lawyer said the legal action against it has “no real prospects of succeeding” and is “barred” under a legal period of limitation.

The duke and others allege that ANL hired private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blag” private records, and access and record private phone conversations.

Six of those bringing cases against the publisher have referred to alleged confessions by private investigator Gavin Burrows in their claims, but ANL has highlighted a later contrasting witness statement from Mr Burrows in which he denies being commissioned by its newspapers to conduct unlawful information gathering.

The hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude on Thursday, with a ruling expected at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
5
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented