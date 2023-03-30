Standing ovation for Charles as he delivers historic address to Bundestag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Standing ovation for Charles as he delivers historic address to Bundestag

By Press Association
Charles addressing the Bundestag (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles addressing the Bundestag (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King has urged the Bundestag to help write a new chapter in Anglo-German relations filled with the “restless pursuit of a better tomorrow” in a historic address greeted with a standing ovation.

In his speech to the federal parliament, delivered mostly in German, the King told a packed chamber he wished to “renew the pledge of friendship between our nations”.

He touched on cultural links between the UK and Germany that left his audience of politicians and invited guests in stitches, from a hugely popular comedy sketch about a drunken waiter, to Monty Python and references to the Krautrock of electronic band Kraftwerk and the Beatles.

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 2
Charles addresses the Bundestag (Ben Birchall/PA)

The spectre of conflict, both Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the horrors of the Second World War, were another theme, with Vladimir Putin’s aggression an impetus to maintain the “security, prosperity and wellbeing” of Germans and Britons.

Charles received a standing ovation that lasted several minutes as he walked from the legislative hall following the first speech by a British monarch during a session of the Bundestag.

In his address, which was more than 23 minutes long, the King said: “I can hardly begin to express the pride I feel in the strength of the partnership between our two countries.

“Germany, her people and distinctive culture have made such a profound impact on me over so many of my previous visits. Since I first came to Germany when I was just 13 years old, I have grown to become familiar with the different corners of this remarkable land.”

Charles’ three-day state visit to Germany with the Queen Consort is the first of his reign and at a banquet held in their honour on Wednesday night Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier produced a black and white picture of that first German trip made by Charles.

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 2
Charles in the chamber of the Bundestag (Chris Jackson/PA)

Speaking about the social ties between Germany and the UK, the King added: “So we are still admiring of each other’s culture; dependent upon each other’s economies; and inspired by each other’s ideas.

“More recent generations may think as readily of The Beatles or Kraftwerk, as they do of Brahms or Byron, but the web of cultural connections is as strong as ever.

“And perhaps most importantly, for the last 50 years we have laughed together – both at each other, and with each other.”

During a speech made at the state banquet, Charles drew laughs when he mentioned “dinner for one”, a British comedy sketch which has become a German institution shown every new year in the country.

Elderly aristocrat Miss Sophie dines alone while her waiter James gets progressively more drunk as he consumes alcohol poured for her missing dinner guests.

King Charles III State Visit to Germany – Day 2
Charles and Camilla signed the Bundestag’s visitor’s book (Chris Jackson/PA)

The biggest laugh during the King’s Bundestag address came when he said: “And while Miss Sophie’s ‘The same procedure as every year, James?’ does not – I hope – give a very accurate impression of modern Britain, it is, I know, an integral part of a German happy new year.

“In Britain, Germany’s comedy ambassador, Henning Wehn, has given us an understanding of German quirks, as Monty Python brought our own here. Like all old friends at moments, the warmth of our relationship allows a small smile at each other’s expense.”

Charles highlighted how during Friday, the final day of his state visit, he will remember those who perished in the Allied bombing of Hamburg in 1943 and celebrate the Kindertransport, which 85 years ago saved the lives of more than 10,000 Jewish children from the Nazi regime.

He concluded by saying: “Together we must be vigilant against threats to our values and freedoms, and resolute in our determination to confront them. Together we must strive for the security, prosperity and wellbeing that our people deserve.

“In the long and remarkable story of our two countries, there are many chapters yet unwritten. Let us fill these with the restless pursuit of a better tomorrow.”

