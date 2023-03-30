Olivia’s murder a ‘defining moment’ for community, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia’s murder a ‘defining moment’ for community, police say

By Press Association
A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a defining moment for a community that has had enough of organised crime, the senior investigating officer in the murder case has said.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said the murder of the nine-year-old, who was killed when gunman Thomas Cashman chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, had left the community “suffering”.

It came on the 15th anniversary of the death of Rhys Jones, an 11-year-old who was shot in Croxteth, Liverpool, as he walked home from school.

Mr Baker said: “Olivia’s death should not be in vain.

“In 2007 the murder of Rhys Jones should have been a defining moment for those who are prepared to use guns on our streets.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)

“These people who use guns are toxic in our community, we need to stand firmly together to stamp it out.

“We will work exceptionally hard to put these people behind bars as we have done in this case. We don’t want other families to suffer in a way that Olivia and Rhys’s families have done.”

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “I think the communities of Merseyside were absolutely horrified when they woke up on that morning and realised that another child had been murdered, had lost their life because of a firearm.

“It was the anniversary of Rhys and people talked then about a watershed moment and yet again, there we were 15 years later.”

She said there was a renewed commitment from communities, police and partner agencies to tackle organised crime.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police in Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Baker said Cashman was being named to the police within days of the incident and following his trial, in which he spoke about dealing cannabis at a “high-level” within the area, officers would continue to target criminals.

He said: “We will continue to pursue those involved in drug dealing in the locality.

“We know through the community meetings that we attended that people have had enough.

“This is a defining moment in the community across Merseyside.

“This dreadful, abhorrent murder has really drawn a line in the sand.

“We hoped from the outset that people would come forward and support us, people that wouldn’t ordinarily come forward and support the police clearly have done in this.

“We will continue to target people involved in drug dealing in the area because the feedback from the community, which has been fantastic, tells us that that’s what they want.”

Mr Baker said the week of Olivia’s murder, when Sam Rimmer, 22, and Ashley Dale, 28, were also killed in shootings in Merseyside, was the “most challenging week” of their career for most of the force’s officers.

He said: “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever dealt with by a long stretch and I think everybody that’s worked on the investigation would say exactly the same.

“A nine-year-old child shot in her own home is just the worst thing that they’ve ever investigated, certainly in my 30-year career.”

