Teacher Enoch Burke ‘had tears in eyes after students briefed on gender’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teacher Enoch Burke ‘had tears in eyes after students briefed on gender’

By Press Association
Irish teacher Enoch Burke (right), his sister Ammi Burke, and brother Isaac Burke (back) arriving at the High Court in Dublin for the legal case between Mr Burke and Wilson’s Hospital School. Picture date: Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Irish teacher Enoch Burke (right), his sister Ammi Burke, and brother Isaac Burke (back) arriving at the High Court in Dublin for the legal case between Mr Burke and Wilson’s Hospital School. Picture date: Tuesday March 28, 2023.

Irish teacher Enoch Burke had tears in his eyes and appeared flustered after students at the school he taught at were briefed on gender issues, a Dublin court heard.

The High Court also heard that the school had concerns about further protests from Mr Burke, which was among the reasons he was placed on paid administrative pending the conclusion of a disciplinary process initiated against him.

The board of management of Wilson’s Hospital School and Mr Burke are in a dispute that stems from incidents following a request from the school’s then-principal last May to address a student by a new name and the pronoun “they”.

Mr Burke, an Evangelical Christian, maintains the case is about the freedom to express his religious beliefs.

Two witnesses gave evidence in the High Court on Thursday, which continued without Mr Burke or a legal representative for him being present.

Mr Burke has not returned to the courtroom since Tuesday afternoon after a judge warned him that he could only return if he accepted the rulings of the court.

Enoch Burke and his sister Ammi Burke outside the High Court in Dublin
Enoch Burke and his sister Ammi Burke outside the High Court in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

On Thursday, Mr Justice Alex Owens addressed the function to view court proceedings online and said: “Mr Burke, if you’re listening, you’re more than welcome to attend online.”

He said that he could attend in person but that he must commit to obeying the rulings of the court, adding that “if you don’t respond I’ll have to take it that you’re not” going to participate.

As the deputy principal of Wilson’s Hospital School John Galligan gave evidence, Mr Justice Owens read out the minutes from a meeting on August 22 where a decision was made to place Mr Burke on paid administrative leave.

Certain details were then put to Mr Galligan by the judge, who said he was doing this due to the circumstances of no legal team to represent the other side, and so that he could establish the facts of the case.

The Four Courts in Dublin which houses the High Court
The case was being heard at the High Court in Dublin (Alamy/PA)

Mr Galligan, who has served in the deputy principal role since 2019, said Mr Burke was a good teacher and that “his forte” had been extracurricular debating.

He said at a staff meeting on May 10, which took place after then-principal Niamh McShane issued an email about how to address the student in question, Mr Burke “erupted” and spoke for “a good five to eight minutes”.

He described him as “agitated”, said he “changed colour completely”, adding that he did not shout but was “good at projecting his voice loudly”.

At another meeting held on May 18 between Mr Galligan, Mr Burke, and the then-principal, the deputy principal said that Mr Burke “repeated again and again ‘because of my religious beliefs, I am opposed to transgenderism’”.

Mr Galligan said Mr Burke failed to answer more specifically how he intended to address the student, “so we were none the wiser on how he would deal with the situation”.

Guidance councillor Freda Malone told the court that said she had worked at the school since 2010 and was one of the teacher representatives on the board of management.

She said that after Ms McShane issued the email in May, she asked Mr Burke to leave the classroom he had been supervising before the year head explained to a class about the situation facing a particular student.

She said that he left the class, but she observed him looking in the window and writing things down as the year head addressed students.

When Mr Burke addressed her afterwards, he appeared “irate” and flustered.

She told the court that she said to him that she was sorry he was upset and could see there were tears in his eyes.

Niamh McShane, who was the principal of Wilson’s Hospital School from 2016 to 2022, outside the High Court in Dublin
Former principal of Wilson’s Hospital School Niamh McShane (Brian Lawless/PA)

She told the court that at the 260th anniversary for the school held on June 21, she saw Mr Burke approach Ms McShane and demand that she withdraw the email about the student’s request.

She said she observed him attempting to follow her around the canteen, and that she saw another parent try to step in to block his path.

She said she joined the parent and that Mr Burke said “you are stopping my progress”.

She said she believed she had asked him “why are you behaving this way” and why he had “accosted” Ms McShane.

“I recall he said to me ‘I have not accosted anyone Freda, you better be careful what you say to me.’ It wasn’t a very pleasant situation to be in,” she said.

Enoch Burke outside Wilson’s Hospital School
Enoch Burke outside Wilson’s Hospital School earlier this year (Niall Carson/PA)

At the disciplinary hearing on January 19, Ms Malone was nominated to stand in as acting chair of the board of management, as the chair Mr John Rogers was ill.

Mr Burke and three members of his family, including his sister Ammi, was present at the same meeting.

“I attempted to start the meeting and the Burkes right from the start shouted over me,” Ms Malone said.

She said that the Burkes objected to the stenographer being in the room, and when she had left, “they all huddled together”.

Then they started objecting to the fact that John Rogers was not there, she told the court, but said the meeting began despite their objections.

She said that former principal Ms McShane began to read from the stage-four report she had compiled, and moved closer to the board members so that she could be heard.

Ms Malone said that all four Burke family members also moved closer, until they were “right at our desks in front of us”.

She said they were so close that at one point “Ammi’s hair whipped me in the face”.

She said they had shouted about there being “no chair in the room”, and about proceedings being a “sham”.

“It was absurd what they were shouting,” she said.

In response to a question from Alex White SC for the school, Ms Malone added: “If Mr Burke felt he couldn’t hear something it was because his own family were [speaking] so loudly.

She said that she had twice invited Mr Burke to ask questions or address the board and he did not reply but “just continued with the chanting”.

The meeting was then brought to a close, and board members moved to an adjoining room to discuss the matter, which she said went on for about two-and-a-half hours.

She told the court that the board concluded that there had been “a clear example of intimidation”, of harassment of a colleague (Ms McShane), a serious breach of confidentiality by disclosing something about a student at the chapel service on June 21, and added that there was a health and safety concern for students.

The legal team for the school is due to deliver its concluding remarks at 10.30am on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
5
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented