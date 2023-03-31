Football fan sentenced over ‘vile’ tweet about Burnley striker Michael Obafemi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football fan sentenced over ‘vile’ tweet about Burnley striker Michael Obafemi

By Press Association
Michael Obafemi went on loan to Burnley from Swansea City Football Club (PA)
Michael Obafemi went on loan to Burnley from Swansea City Football Club (PA)

A football fan who sent a “vile” racist tweet about Irish international striker Michael Obafemi has been sentenced.

Swansea City supporter Josh Phillips posted the abusive message in response to a tweet from the club announcing the then 22-year-old player was being transferred on loan to Burnley Football Club.

Phillips, 26, said he was a supporter of Mr Obafemi and had become “upset” at the news while speaking to friends in a pub where he had been binge drinking for several hours.

He published the tweet on the evening of January 28 including a reference to Mr Obafemi’s name and an offensive racial slur.

Phillips deleted the tweet within around 20 minutes but in that time it was seen around 52 times and shared by other users.

Most fans reacted negatively, calling out the tweet as “unacceptable”, but some were supportive with one person replying: “Nice one JP.”

At Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Lisa Jones, prosecuting, said police traced the account and Phillips was arrested on February 1 at his home in Swansea.

Swansea City v Millwall – Sky Bet Championship – Swansea.com Stadium
Michael Obafemi played for Swansea City Football Club (David Davies/PA)

While being interviewed he admitted sending the tweet and said he was “disgusted” and “ashamed” by his actions, describing them as “out of character”.

He later pleaded guilty to sending a message on a public communications network that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

A club season ticket holder from the age of four, Phillips said he had attended every home match since then as well as around 15 away games a season. He was also a holder of a priority group one season ticket for Wales games.

Mark Davies, defending, said his client was a “hard working” and “honest” man with no previous convictions or history of hostility towards people of other ethnicities.

Mr Davies formally apologised on behalf of Phillips to Mr Obafemi during the hearing and told the court the defendant had since been sacked from his IT job, lost friends and no longer went out.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Ms Jones, Mr Obafemi said: “This is something that has shocked me and made me feel sick.

“I would describe myself as a black male and this comment is clearly meant to insult me and abuse the colour of my skin and insult my race.

“Racial abuse towards me is totally unacceptable,” he added.

Swansea City v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship – Swansea.com Stadium
Phillips has been banned from entering licensed premises within 2,500m of Swansea FC home ground Liberty Stadium (Nigel French/PA)

“It does not matter what I do for a job or what the colour of my skin is, I am a human being and do not deserve this behaviour.

“It is extremely offensive and distressing for me, my family and friends who will read it.

“I would like the person that has done this to me to be made an example of so it doesn’t happen in the future and shows people that people in my profession are not scared to act.”

District Judge Christopher James said: “It’s clear that you, under the influence of alcohol and fuelled in that way with your friends, took objection to the move and then in a drunken state posted that message which, albeit short, was grossly offensive, abusive and as already noted, racially aggravated.

“It was posted on a social media platform with no boundaries. It therefore can be viewed nationally, internationally and the potential audience is therefore global.

“It caused significant distress and upset to Mr Obafemi, who was abused racially because of the colour of his skin.

“No one should be treated in this way and certainly no one deserves to be treated in such a way. You have exposed him to discrimination.”

Republic of Ireland v Latvia – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Republic of Ireland’s Michael Obafemi plays in match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “You were not able to provide any explanation for why you used such a vile word.

“You express remorse and regret and are deeply ashamed by what you’ve done – so you should be.”

Judge James sentenced Phillips to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

He was also made the subject of an electronic tag requiring him to be at home from 5pm until midnight every night for the duration of his sentence.

A football banning order was placed preventing him from attending or entering licensed premises within 2,500 metres of a Swansea City home match at the Liberty Stadium, or visiting any town or city where Swansea is playing away or any area where national side Wales are playing.

Matthew Henson, of the CPS, said: “Hate crime is truly abhorrent and has a significant detrimental impact on victims and the wider community.”

Douglas Mackay, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for West Midlands and CPS sports lead prosecutor, said: “We will continue to work closely with the police, football authorities and fan groups to stamp this out to make sure that football is a game for everyone and not one that discriminates against anyone.

“We call on football fans to report incidents of hate crime and other criminality to the football clubs or the police.”

