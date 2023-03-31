Kingsmill inquest ‘a painful and frustrating process for victims’ families’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kingsmill inquest ‘a painful and frustrating process for victims’ families’

By Press Association
The bullet-riddled minibus near Whitecross in South Armagh where 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by IRA terrorists (PA)
The bullet-riddled minibus near Whitecross in South Armagh where 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by IRA terrorists (PA)

A long-running inquest into the Troubles deaths of 10 Protestant workmen murdered by the IRA at Kingsmill in 1976 has been a “painful and frustrating process” for the victims’ families, the hearing was told.

Final submissions were made in the proceedings in Dungannon Courthouse on Friday, a decade after the hearing was ordered by the then attorney general and seven years after it began hearing evidence.

A barrister for some of the families said there was anxiety among them that there should be no further drift before the inquest findings are delivered.

The 10 men were ordered out of a minibus as they returned from work and were shot on January 5 1976 in Co Armagh, an atrocity attributed to the Provisional IRA.

No-one has ever been convicted.

Coroner Brian Sherrard said there had been a lack of any assistance in the proceedings by those purporting to represent the IRA or by the “wider political republican movement” and said this may be “telling” concerning the conclusions he reaches.

Fiona Doherty KC, representing some families, said the sisters of one of the victims, John McConville, and Alan Black, the only survivor from the massacre, were in court.

She said: “This inquest has been a long, painful and frustrating process for them and their families.

“To this date it has been 10 years since the attorney (general) issued his direction.

“The court will appreciate the anxiety and frustration the time taken to complete this inquest has caused and the court will be keen and anxious to ensure from this point onwards there is no drift in the conclusion of the proceedings.”

Ms Doherty said Mr McConville was a “committed and active Christian” who had taken a job at Compton’s Mill in Glenanne in Co Armagh to pay for his fees for Bible college.

She said he was travelling home from work with his colleagues in a minibus when they were stopped, ordered from the minibus and shot.

Kingsmill inquest
Alan Black, the sole survivor of a sectarian massacre of 10 Protestant workmen in 1976 near the Co Armagh village of Kingsmill (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Doherty then read out the names of the 10 men who were killed.

She said: “One man, Richard Hughes, was singled out of the group and spared, apparently on the basis solely of his religion, he was a Catholic.

“One of the number who were shot, Alan Black, survived, despite having sustained 18 gunshot wounds.

“The men were shot by members of the South Armagh brigade of the Irish Republican Army.

“Intelligence indicates that the unit or units involved were members of the second battalion IRA, based in Crossmaglen, assisted by members of the North Louth unit of the IRA.

“The motive for the attack was sectarian.”

Ms Doherty said pathology evidence suggested the men were lined up against the vehicle and shot from behind before being shot again while they were on the ground.

The barrister said the original RUC investigation was a matter of “acute concern” to the victims’ families.

Kingsmill massacre
Karen Armstrong holds a photograph of her brother John McConville (Brian Lawless/PA)

She said that a palm print recovered from the getaway van in 1976 used by the killers was not matched to a suspect until days after the inquest opened in 2016.

A new police investigation was then launched, leading to the coronial proceedings being halted, but no prosecution was brought.

Ms Doherty said: “This saga has been a source of much distress and concern.

“In the circumstances of this case where 10 murders and one attempted murder took place, the errors in this aspect of the investigation are shocking.”

She said it was not a tenable position that the coroner could deliver his findings without commenting on the adequacy of the police investigation.

Representing the police, Peter Coll KC said: “These killings could have no justification and indeed no defensible basis could ever be found.

“What occurred was large scale, intimately planned, criminal enterprise of mass murder.

“It was driven by what would appear to be a clear and chilling sectarian hatred.”

However, he argued that it was not the coroner’s role to comment on the adequacy of the RUC investigation, stating that there were other statutory agencies for that purpose.

Coroner Mr Sherrard said through the proceedings there had been an “absence of any assistance from those purporting to represent the IRA or indeed the wider political republican movement concerning this matter”.

He added: “Inevitably there were many people involved in this attack, both before, during and after.

“The absence of any commentary from them or any evidence may very well be telling concerning my own conclusions as to what has occurred.

“This has been a very long road for everyone who has been concerned in it.”

The coroner said he would deliver his findings at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Two people have died following a crash on the A85 between Tyndrum and Dalmally on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Two people killed following serious collision on A85
Lochboisdale ferry terminal
'Islanders are furious': Transport Minister hears concerns over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry
Crowds had a fantastic night at the P&J Live venue. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you dance the night away with Clubland at P&J Live?
Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented