Ex-councillor jailed over £430k Eat Out to Help Out fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ex-councillor jailed over £430k Eat Out to Help Out fraud

By Press Association
The case against Mohammed Ikram was the first conviction for Covid scheme fraud by HMRC (Alamy/PA)
The case against Mohammed Ikram was the first conviction for Covid scheme fraud by HMRC (Alamy/PA)

A former town councillor who tried to steal more than £430,000 through the Government’s Eat Out to Help out scheme has been jailed for two and a half years.

Mohammed Ikram made 19 fraudulent claims under then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s initiative over four weeks in August and September 2020.

The case is the first conviction for Covid scheme fraud by HM Revenue and Custom (HMRC).

The Treasury-backed scheme allowed food businesses to offer customers a 50% discount in a bid to encourage them to return to the struggling hospitality sector once Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.

Mohammed Ikram
Mohammed Ikram has been jailed for two-and-a-half years (HMRC/PA)

Ikram, 36, made 19 fake claims totalling £434,073 through the scheme for eight different food outlets, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Six of the businesses were either “entirely fictitious” or legitimate companies he had no connection with, prosecutor Timothy Jacobs said.

Two were food outlets he had some link with, but not a “current one”, the court heard.

Ikram was also a member of Keighley Town Council until his resignation in 2022, HMRC said.

Mr Jacobs told the court that eight of the 19 claims were paid by the Government, with just over £189,000 being paid into bank accounts held by Ikram’s wife. The other 11 claims were rejected.

More than half the money paid out has been recovered by HMRC, but just under £93,000 is outstanding, the court was told.

The Eat Out to Help Out initiative enabled restaurants, cafes, pubs and other food outlets to offer customers a 50% discount, up to £10, and obtain a reimbursement from HMRC for the same amount.

Mr Jacobs said Ikram registered with the scheme and used his own name and telephone number for each of his claims, with the IP address used later traced to his home in Springfield Court, Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Thirteen of the claims related to either fake food outlets or real ones Ikram had no link with, including one address that was actually a barbers’ shop, one that was a hotel that had closed down, and a community cafe that operated only every third Sunday, the court was told.

Mr Jacobs said five of the claims related to Khan’s Cafe, which Ikram had been associated with up until March 2020, “but his involvement had ceased by the time the claims were made”.

The defendant and his wife were arrested on June 16 2021 after an investigation by HMRC’s Taxpayer Protection Taskforce. The case against his wife was later dropped.

Nick Worsley, mitigating, said Ikram had racked up debts of more than £75,000 in relation to “running a care home in Manchester” and “stupidly” saw the Eat Out to Help Out scheme “as a way of solving his immediate financial difficulties”.

He told the court Ikram was “a man of good character who has contributed much to the community in a very positive way” and the offending was “an aberration”.

Ikram admitted cheating the public revenue, fraud by false representation and associated money laundering at a hearing last June, and was jailed on Friday for two years and six months.

Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson told him: “Even if I accept your assertion that some of this money was obtained with a view to covering financial obligations, given the sums involved it’s apparent the vast majority of this was motivated by greed.”

Simon York, director, fraud investigation service, HMRC, said: “This was a blatant fraud by somebody who held a position of trust and responsibility.

“These schemes were designed to support individuals and businesses during a terribly difficult period. Instead, Mohammed Ikram stole money which should have been paying for vital public services and helping those who needed it most.

“This is the first conviction of Covid scheme fraud by HMRC, but we have arrested 70 people and have a number of cases working their way through the criminal justice system.

“So far, we have prevented the payment of, or recovered more than £1.2 billion, with compliance activity still ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Two people have died following a crash on the A85 between Tyndrum and Dalmally on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Two people killed following serious collision on A85
Lochboisdale ferry terminal
'Islanders are furious': Transport Minister hears concerns over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry
Crowds had a fantastic night at the P&J Live venue. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you dance the night away with Clubland at P&J Live?
Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented