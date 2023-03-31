‘Cowardly bully’ jailed for murder of frail pensioner he found in his bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Cowardly bully’ jailed for murder of frail pensioner he found in his bed

By Press Association
David Redfern has been jailed (North Wales Police/PA)
David Redfern has been jailed (North Wales Police/PA)

A “cowardly bully” has been jailed for life with a minimum of 14 years in prison for murdering a 71-year-old woman who mistook his home for a B&B and got into his bed.

Grandmother Margaret Barnes had been visiting Barmouth in Wales from her home in Birmingham when she mistook her accommodation for the home of David Redfern, a few doors away, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

After Redfern, 46, and his partner discovered her when they went up to bed, a row broke out and Mrs Barnes, who had been drinking, was dragged by her heels down the stairs and flung out of the house.

Redfern also kicked or stamped on the frail pensioner, breaking three of her ribs and causing a catastrophic and unsurvivable injury to her liver.

The “much-loved” wife, mother and grandmother died on the pavement outside, the court heard.

Redfern denied murdering Mrs Barnes on July 11 last year but was convicted by a jury earlier this week.

Handing him a mandatory life sentence for murder with a minimum 14 years before parole, Mr Justice Charles Bourne told the defendant: “I accept you must have been very shocked to find a stranger in your house, your bedroom.

“But your reaction surpasses anything that any reasonable person could imagine.

“You are a large and strong man, aged 45 at the time.

“She was small and slight, at least 25 years older than you, clearly affected by alcohol and unsteady on her feet.

“I can understand why you might have escorted her out of your house, though a different person might have responded to this situation by trying to help her.

“But the assault, a kick or stamp of sufficient force to cause a fatal injury, was a dreadful thing to do, to a defenceless elderly person.”

Earlier, the court heard that arrangements had been made with a local B&B for Mrs Barnes to stay in Barmouth and she had been out drinking with friends and was unsteady on her feet.

She mistook her accommodation for Redfern’s home and went inside and got in bed at around 10.10pm on July 10 last year.

When Redfern and his partner went upstairs to bed, around 40 minutes later, Redfern at first calmly called police and asked officers to come and remove her.

David Redfern court case
Margaret Barnes was murdered in Barmouth (North Wales Police/PA)

But things then went “terribly wrong” after a row broke out, the court heard.

Redfern, a 6ft 1in man who weighed 21 stone, dragged the unwanted visitor downstairs by her heels and flung her suitcase into the street.

He also kicked or stamped on Mrs Barnes, causing the fatal injury.

Redfern told the jury he had found Mrs Barnes sitting up in their bed drinking gin and tonic with her false teeth on the bedside table.

Outside court, Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce of North Wales Police said: “During a two-week trial Redfern showed no remorse, attempted to blame Margaret for his actions and subjected her family to the trauma of a two-week trial where details of the event were explored in graphic detail.

“David Redfern is a cowardly, vicious bully and will now spend at least 14 years behind bars where he can reflect on what he has done.”

Mrs Barnes’ family added: “As a family it has been the hardest time of our lives.

“It has been especially difficult for Margaret’s husband who had been her partner for 56 years.

“We now have some sort of closure on what has happened however no length of sentence will ever fill the void that Margaret has left behind.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Firefighters were called to assist coastguard teams at the mudflats in Dingwall following reports of a man being stuck in the mud. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Dingwall man rescued after getting stuck up to his knees in mud
A red kite was shot on Lochindorb Estate on Monday. Image: Supplied
Man, 56, arrested and released after red kite shot on Highland estate
Highland Fold will be open for business offering treats for those who arrive by car, foot, bike or horseback. Image: Highland Fold/ Facebook.
Bring your horse - Highland Fold ice cream offers paddock for those who want…
Aberdeenshire Council have unveiled the new designs for Anna Ritchie School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launch public consultation on £71m Peterhead community campus
The A920 Oldemldrum to Colpy road is closed. Image: DC Thomson
A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road closed due to two-vehicle crash
Sarah Wang with her daughter Luna at Ferryhill Library's farewell event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
'We're still fighting the fight, we're not going to go away': Anger, sadness and…
Residents have been campaigning against housing being developed at the Lonan Drive glen for years. Image: Kevin Mcglynn
Residents protest against plans for housing at controversial Oban site
Humza Yousaf is the first person of colour to become First Minister of Scotland.
News Agenda: How progressive is Scotland as it reacts to its first non-white First…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driving receptionist crashed after half a bottle of wine
Humza Yousaf with the Great Seal of Scotland after being sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session, Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: First Minister Humza Yousaf, Aberdeen City Council's budget and Boris Johnson

Editor's Picks

Most Commented