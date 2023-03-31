Boy, 14, sentenced for causing ‘unimaginable’ damage by crashing car into houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 14, sentenced for causing ‘unimaginable’ damage by crashing car into houses

By Press Association
The damaged house (Callum Parke/PA)
The damaged house (Callum Parke/PA)

A 14-year-old boy has been sentenced after crashing a car into two houses, leaving a family living in a hotel for six weeks as efforts are made to save the buildings.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took a Volkswagen Sharan and reached speeds in excess of 30mph before crashing into the houses in Grampian Way, Sinfin, Derby, in the early hours of February 25.

He was given a 12-month referral order and disqualified from driving for two years, at a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Chris McNeill, 42, who owns one of the damaged homes, said the incident had “absolutely ruined” his family, whose lives have been “turned upside down” by the teenager’s actions.

Mr McNeill and his fiancee, Julia Causer, and their two children, aged 11 and six, have spent the weeks since the incident, which have included his son’s sixth birthday, in a single hotel room.

Mr McNeill, who has lived in his three-bedroom townhouse for 12 years, said outside court that he was watching TV in the living room when the car hit the house, rupturing gas, electricity and water pipes.

He said: “It’s just turned our whole lives upside down. It’s absolutely ruined us.

“I have had a lot of stress because I was downstairs when it happened. I saw the impact, I saw the crash, it took out gas, water, and electricity pipes.

Chris McNeill
Chris McNeill said he frequently relives the events of February 25 (Callum Parke/PA)

“I have relived that so many times. It is one of those things where you think, did we do anything wrong, or could we have done anything differently?

“Every time we go back inside the house, once a week, as well as bringing back mental stress, we find new cracks.

“The house could have fallen down. We could have all been killed, so you have to count your blessings.”

At the hearing on Friday, Mr McNeill told magistrates that he did not wish for the boy, from Derby, to be given a custodial sentence.

The damaged house
It could take months to repair the house (Chris McNeill/PA)

The boy pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking without consent and driving without a licence or insurance at a hearing on February 27.

At that hearing, prosecutors said the homes would need to be demolished, but Mr McNeill said that further structural assessments have found that the homes can be saved.

In the meantime, he has had to spend £17,000 on rental accommodation for the next year while the house is repaired over several months.

Emma Price, prosecuting, told the court that the boy reached speeds “well in excess” of the 30mph limit and was seen by police going the wrong way around a roundabout, before losing control.

Grampian Way incident
Damaged house on Grampian Way, Sinfin, in Derby (Chris Neill/PA)

He sustained minor injuries in the crash.

She said: “He crashed into a property, causing an unimaginable amount of damage.

“He admitted to taking the vehicle without consent and driving it away before eventually losing control and crashing, causing significant damage.

“He said he was stupid to do what he did.”

Speaking in court, the boy, dressed in a grey tracksuit and white trainers, said: “I should not have done it because it was not the right thing to do.

“I could have lost my life. I could have injured or endangered other people.”

The damaged building
The boy pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking without consent and driving without a licence or insurance (Callum Parke/PA)

Justin Ablott, defending, said the boy was a “young man who knows very much that what he did that evening was wrong”, and who felt “genuine remorse and regret”.

Paul Dickerson, chairman of the bench, said it was an “unthinkable” and “horrendous” situation.

He said: “A victim in attendance has made a gracious plea to the bench for the defendant not to go to prison, which we have taken into consideration.

“Remorse has been shown previously and today.

“We therefore believe that the sentence appropriate is a referral order, and this will be given for 12 months, in view of the situation.”

The boy was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £111 victim surcharge.

