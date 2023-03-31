King becoming ‘frustrated old man’ over attitudes to climate emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King becoming ‘frustrated old man’ over attitudes to climate emergency

By Press Association
The King with German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) during a visit to the Port of Hamburg (Phil Noble/PA)
The King with German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) during a visit to the Port of Hamburg (Phil Noble/PA)

The King has described how he is becoming “a frustrated old man” over attitudes to the global climate emergency.

A life-long environmentalist, Charles said the world must rely on the younger generation if we are to avert an environmental catastrophe in the next few years.

On a boat ride around Hamburg’s sprawling harbour to view a state of the art electrolyser site, which helps generate power, the King said the world must realise the need to move towards more sustainable practices.

Speaking to German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Charles said: “I’m becoming a frustrated old man. It all seems obvious to me.

King visit to Germany
The King visited the Port of Hamburg (Phil Noble/PA)

“The younger generation know, certainly.”

Alongside the King and Mr Steinmeier, the mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, said a retired coal yard was now housing the revolutionary electrolyser and helping the city in its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

He said: “The benefit is, new technologies are developing at a rate, and new opportunities are being realised all the time.

“Hamburg will be a global leader in this, no question.”

The city of two million is seen as a leader in adopting green technologies, as Friederich Stuhrmann, chief executive of Port of Hamburg, told the King.

“Our position is unique. We have a large population, an appetite to change and find ourselves in a unique history.”

King visit to Germany
The King learned about the port’s adoption of green technologies (Phil Noble/PA)

Charles was shown an interactive screen on the top deck of the Rainer Abicht tour boat, detailing the five main sustainable growth sectors – hydrogen and wind power, sustainable port infrastructure, renewable generation asset development, research and development, and sustainable shipping.

The King listened intently, occasionally nodding in acknowledgement of the detail given by Mr Stuhrmann on how the hydrogen economy in northern Germany hopes to power millions of homes in the future.

Popping outside to the viewing deck half way through the 45-minute journey down the River Elbe, Charles pointed in the direction of the Dockland Pier, described as a smart port energy station with its shore power facility.

Installed in 2015 to reduce air pollution, the station enables vessels to link into the national grid rather than continue to run their engines on unrefined oil in harbour.

The port’s net zero ambition requires all terminals in the port to be carbon free by 2040.

