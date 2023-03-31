Ronnie Wood and Paul Costelloe among stars creating artworks for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronnie Wood and Paul Costelloe among stars creating artworks for charity

By Press Association
Paul Costelloe is one of the artists taking part in the Incognito online art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation (Incognito/PA)
Paul Costelloe is one of the artists taking part in the Incognito online art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation (Incognito/PA)

A host of famous faces, including The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Irish folk singer Mary Black and fashion designer Paul Costelloe, are among the artists taking part in an online charity art sale.

As part of the Incognito initiative, almost 3,000 pieces of postcard-sized original artwork will be sold in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Despite all pieces being priced at 65 euro, some are the works of well-known artists, fashion designers, musicians and celebrities – giving people a chance to bag a mini masterpiece.

The identity of the artists is kept a secret until after the sale closes.

For fashion designer Paul Costelloe, who is taking part in the sale for the fourth time, the standard this year is “really good”.

“I just don’t think [65 euro] is enough for some of the artwork,” he said, adding that those taking part can pledge more than 65 euro if they wish.

When asked if the theme of his recent collection, showcased at London Fashion Week last month, James Joyce’s Ulysses, was the source of inspiration for his postcard-sized artwork, Mr Costelloe said “not at all”.

“I normally work with A3, because I like to draw large,” he said, but added the canvas size for Incognito is A5.

He said: “Mine are very good this year, they really are – for once. I quite like them, which is unusual for me.”

When asked why he is involved in Incognito, he told the PA news agency: “I’m no saint, believe me, but if I can do some good then great.

“It doesn’t take up very much of my time. I did a charity show for them in Dublin maybe just before Christmas and that went really well.

“But I’m just delighted to help the cause, to help families in a crisis, I suppose, to some extent. Their commitment to their children is so phenomenal.

“It’s a wonderful cause and long may it exist.”

The Jack and Jill Foundation helps to support families of young children who have complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

Mr Costelloe said that the 24/7 commitment of parents who look after their children is a “very, very humbling” experience.

He said the initiative is “very good value”, “it’s very international”, and raises awareness of families in difficult situations when caring for children with serious conditions.

Incognito has raised more than 860,000 euro over the past seven years to support families and children with in-home nursing care and respite.

The charity hopes the money raised this year will bring the total amount to more than one million euro.

Ahead of the sale on April 26, the artworks have been uploaded online and are available to view on Incognito.ie.

You can register, view the collection and create a list of artworks in order of preference ahead of the sale.

Chief executive of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Carmel Doyle, said that Incognito “is so much more than the price of the art itself”.

“Incognito is a such a colourful initiative and is hugely loved by a loyal fan base that has been built up over the past seven years.

“For me, Incognito taps into the talent and generosity of a wonderful community of artists willing to turn their art into a currency for care.

“Each work of art purchased is valuable, not only in its own right, but also for the hours of in-home nursing it funds for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

“It is great to see so many artists rallying to support local Jack and Jill families and demonstrating what real community spirit means.”

