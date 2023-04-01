Man dies after being seriously injured in white collar boxing match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies after being seriously injured in white collar boxing match

By Press Association
The man was taken to the NHS Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (Rui Vieira/PA)
The man was taken to the NHS Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham (Rui Vieira/PA)

A man has died after he was left seriously injured in a charity white collar boxing match.

He was taking part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing event at Harvey Hadden Sports Village in Nottingham last Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said his condition deteriorated since the incident and he has died.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman said: “Officers attended Harvey Hadden Sports Village on Saturday March 25 with partners including East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“A man was left seriously injured following a boxing match and transported to Queen’s Medical Centre.

“Since the incident, his condition deteriorated and he has sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are keeping an open mind and working with the coroner to establish what has happened.”

A spokesperson for Ultra White Collar Boxing said: “Everyone at Ultra White Collar Boxing was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our participants, who took part in our Nottingham event on Saturday March 25.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are in close contact with his family and continue to offer them all the support we can.

“With investigations now under way by the relevant authorities, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Ultra White Collar Boxing is a partner of Cancer Research UK and the boxing organisation’s website says it has raised more than £25,000,000.

Simon Ledsham, fundraising director at Cancer Research UK, said: “Our heartfelt condolences are with the friends and family of the man who has sadly died following an Ultra White Collar Boxing event in Nottingham.

“Ultra Events – the company which stages Ultra White Collar Boxing events and asks participants to commit to raise funds for Cancer Research UK through sponsorship – is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“As with all fundraising, we accept donations from friends and family who sponsor participants and at all times the charity carefully considers the benefit to cancer patients, while fully adhering to guidance from the Charity Commission. We regularly review the arrangement and will continue to do so.

“Ultra White Collar Boxing matches are third party events, organised by Ultra Events Ltd, and the company is solely responsible for all aspects of planning and delivery.”

According to its website, Ultra White Collar Boxing has been running events for 14 years and has organised hundreds of events.

The website says: “Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) is the largest organiser of white collar boxing events in the UK.

“Since the first event in December 2009, over 100,000 people have stepped through the ropes and boxed at one of our events.

“That’s 100,000 people that have become fitter and healthier.

“Boxing gets a tough time from the media.

“Whenever there is an injury there are calls for it to be banned, but statistically, if you look at serious injuries boxing is safer than cycling and rugby.

“We think this is due to excellent safety precautions at events.”

The website lists a summary of guidelines and says: “To ensure the safety of all of our participants, we make sure that we strictly adhere to our rules and regulations.”

It adds: “We feel our events offer a ‘gold standard’ in safety and this has been verified by doctors, neurosurgeons and many other professional bodies that have reviewed our practices.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

