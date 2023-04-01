Police given more time to question boys held on suspicion of murdering pensioner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been given more time to question two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner who died after she was robbed in her own home.

The pair, aged 14 and 15 and both from the Lowestoft area, are being held following the death of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch who lived in Pakefield.

Ms Middleditch was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on Saturday, and police were called just after 1.50pm.

Her handbag had been taken and was recovered a short distance away in Nelson Road.

Police at the property (Sam Russell/PA)

On Saturday, officers were granted an extension to detain the boys for questioning for 12 more hours, which will expire in the evening, Suffolk Police said.

Ms Middleditch told her relatives, and later police officers, she had heard a noise at the door before two masked men forced their way in and knocked her to the ground.

Police said it is thought she was attacked between the evening of Friday March 24 and the early hours of Saturday March 25.

The pensioner was found conscious and breathing but was in a serious condition and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.

She died there in the early hours of Monday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday but the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, pending further investigation, the force said.

Ms Middleditch’s family said in an earlier statement released through police: “Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog.

“She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the major investigation team by emailing MITincident.room@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting the reference 37/17537/23.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.