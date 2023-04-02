Online museum project aims to help young people improve mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Online museum project aims to help young people improve mental health

By Press Association
A new online project aims to improve young people’s mental health (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A new online project aims to improve young people’s mental health (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An online art and culture museum is being designed by young people as part of a trial to improve mental health.

About 1,500 young people aged 16 to 24 are taking part in Oxford University’s Origin (Optimising cultural expeRIences for mental health in underrepresented younG people onlINe) project.

Those taking part include people from LGBT+ backgrounds, autistic individuals, those from ethnic minorities, people from deprived areas of the UK and those on NHS waiting lists for mental health support.

The online arts and culture intervention is aimed at reducing anxiety and depression, the researchers said.

Professor Kam Bhui, from Oxford University and co-lead of the programme, said: “There is enormous potential for creative and digital methods to authentically capture young people’s experiences and co-design interventions to prevent poor mental health.

“There is a massive treatment gap which we hope to fill.

“Origin complements other pioneering programmes in the Department of Psychiatry on creative arts as empowering intervention for young people.”

Dr Rebecca Syed Sheriff, an NHS consultant psychiatrist and senior clinical researcher at Oxford University, who is also leading the programme, said: “Most mental health problems start before 25 yet young people are the least likely to receive mental health care, with some groups such as ethnic minorities even less likely.

“Much of the support currently offered by health services, such as medication and talking therapies, are inaccessible and unacceptable to many of the young people who need it most.

“Online support can be more accessible and this exciting project gives us the chance to work with diverse young people on their own terms to co-design an intervention that young people are engaged by and believe in.

“This programme could have significant implications for how arts and culture are used to improve the mental health of young people in the future in a way that is engaging and accessible across diverse groups.”

Helen Adams, from Oxford University’s Gardens, Libraries and Museums, which is partnering on the project, said: “Museums strive to create safe and inclusive spaces both in person and online, but know they are not always seen as accessible or relevant by many young people.

“We are really excited to be part of this project to challenge our ways of working, and to find out more about the ways in which arts and culture can help enrich and improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people, potentially encouraging lifelong engagement.”

The £2.61 million research project is being hosted by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

