Accountant to complete 100 press-ups a day during Ramadan in memory of father

By Press Association
Asif Saleem, right, will attempt to do 100 press-ups every day while fasting during the month of Ramadan in memory of his father, Mohammed Saleem, left (Asif Saleem)
Asif Saleem, right, will attempt to do 100 press-ups every day while fasting during the month of Ramadan in memory of his father, Mohammed Saleem, left (Asif Saleem)

An accountant attempting to complete 100 press-ups every day while fasting for Ramadan has said it is the “least he can do” to pay his respects to his late “charitable” father.

Asif Saleem, a chartered accountant from Newcastle, aims to complete the gruelling challenge to raise funds to build a well in Kenya – the country where his father Mohammed Saleem, who died from a brain haemorrhage in October 2021, was from.

The 36-year-old told the PA news agency he was “humbled” by stories of his “charitable father”, which inspired him to take on the challenge.

Mr Saleem’s fundraiser is in memory of his late father Mohammed Saleem, who died in 2021 (Asif Saleem)

“(My father) was a massive family man, not just for our family but for our community as well. He would give to charity both locally and nationally,” said Mr Saleem.

“I’ve been humbled with stories of how he helped people in the community both personally and financially.

“He was a charitable guy, so I think that’s part of my inspiration to do the fundraiser.”

Mr Saleem set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised close to £800 out of the £1,000 target so far.

Speaking during Ramadan – which takes place from March 22 and ends on April 21 this year and involves Muslims fasting from pre-dawn to dusk – Mr Saleem said that taking on the challenge during the holy month makes it even more poignant.

“In our culture, we believe that as kids to a deceased person, if we do good deeds and charity, the blessings go towards the deceased,” Mr Saleem said.

“Particularly something that gives perpetuity or something that’s ongoing, so the benefit would be that we’re continuously providing (blessings) for my dad.

“Any good deeds or charity that a son or daughter gives will create blessings that go towards the departed.

“It gives them a better opportunity to go to Jannah – (the Islamic) equivalent to heaven, if you like.

“It’s challenging, but thinking about the reason I’m doing it, I do feel like I get that spark of inspiration to keep going.”

Asif Saleem, 36, from Newcastle, will do 100 press-ups every day during Ramadan (Asif Saleem)

Mr Saleem has received lots of support from his family, with his three-year-old daughter, Aliza, having also attempted a few press-ups alongside her father.

He added that seeing people making donations has also been touching.

“I’m massively grateful to everyone that’s donated and I’m humbled too,” the 36-year-old said.

“It spurs me to keep on going and do as much as I can. It’s really touching.”

The challenge is something that Mr Saleem believes is “the least I can do for my father”, who played an “important part in my life and gave so much to me”.

“Family is hugely important. Just spend as much time as you can with loved ones, because you never know what’s around the corner.”

More information about the fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-mohammed-saleem-ramadan-pressups

