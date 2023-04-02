What the papers say – April 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – April 3

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The Government’s planned crackdown on grooming gangs features on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is today due to announce new measures for police and vowed that “political correctness” will not get in the way of the crackdown.

That message is echoed in The Daily Telegraph, which says police have been told the “ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored”.

The Times also focuses on the issue, saying that gangs have been “fed by political correctness”, while the Daily Express says women have been put at risk by “woke politics”.

The Guardian looks at NHS delays which it says are leaving thousands of children facing a “lifelong” impact on their health.

Mental health is the focus of the i, which reports on an investigation into NHS services being upgraded to a public inquiry.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, saying she has claimed nearly £25,000 in expenses towards energy bills at her London house.

The Sun reports on a £250,000 bounty placed on the head of Thomas Cashman, who was convicted last week of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Parking apps draw the attention of the Daily Mail, which says more than two million people will soon be living in “parking meter deserts” as pay and display machines are scrapped in favour of cashless alternatives.

The Independent reports on the Government backtracking on tightening a loophole allowing executives to use the apprentice fund to pay for university courses.

A surprise cut in output by oil producers of more than one million barrels a day features on the front of the Financial Times.

And the Metro focuses on fears of 19-hour ferry delays at Dover for the Easter holiday.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, looks at the world of AI and a chatbot’s unnerving request.

[[title]]

[[text]]

