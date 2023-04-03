Good Friday Agreement in doubt right until the very end – former comms director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Good Friday Agreement in doubt right until the very end – former comms director

By Press Association
Tom Kelly (PA)
Tom Kelly (PA)

The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was in doubt until the final plenary session, a former government director of communications has said.

Politicians and officials were involved in intense negotiations around the clock at Castle Buildings in the Stormont estate ahead of April 10, 1998 when a spring snow fall added to the surreal moment for Northern Ireland.

There had been weeks of officials having to “manage the runways” to stop unwanted meetings in the corridors and delivering assurances to parties while not throwing other parties off course.

Tom Kelly, the then Northern Ireland Office director of communications, said the failed Sunningdale Agreement of 1973 cast a shadow over efforts.

“I didn’t wake up on Good Friday morning because I’d been on my feet for 36 hours pacing the corridors, I think it was genuinely in doubt right until the very end because various parties needed various assurances and delivering those assurances in such a way that didn’t send another party off in the wrong direction was a major negotiating feat,” he said.

“It wasn’t actually until the Ulster Unionists finally agreed following a letter from the Prime Minister to David Trimble that we actually knew it was on.

“It was really only at the point of the final plenary session that you dared to hope. It was a mixture of exhaustion, elation at the prospect of an agreement but also apprehension because I knew I’d have to lead the referendum campaign, and that wasn’t guaranteed, and secondly I remembered, as a teenager, the Sunningdale (agreement) being agreed and being brought down.

“I knew that this time we were going to have to hold firm, and keep making the argument why the agreement was the only show in town.”

Mr Kelly took up the role with the Northern Ireland Office just weeks before the agreement was signed.

Immediately he was plunged into political maelstrom, and prepared a communications paper around a “just in case agreement”.

“There was an opinion poll carried out a week before the talks started which show that just 17% thought they would succeed in the timeframe, 83% didn’t, and that just showed the learned pessimism of 25 years of failure,” he told the PA news agency.

“People had become fatalistic, that was the attitude, people admired us for trying but thought we were slightly naive.”

Mr Kelly said the run-up period to the talks started with the Anglo-Irish Agreement in 1985, improved relations between the British and Irish governments and stable government in both London and Dublin under Prime Minister Tony Blair and Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

He said within the talks there was a “focus and a drive and a willingness on the part of the government to be flexible”, adding “that made the agreement possible”.

“But on the morning of Good Friday nothing was guaranteed, because we’d seen Sunningdale 25 years earlier be agreed and then allowed to collapse, what mattered was the persistence over the next nine years which eventually ended up with Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness sitting down together,” he said.

“One of the learnings of the process had to be that politicians from very different backgrounds got comfortable being in the same building, but then I’d worked for 16 years at the BBC in Belfast and London, and that was a problem that we had had there as well.

“Part of the tragedy of Irish political history, never mind Northern Irish political history, has been that politicians didn’t know each other very well, I think one of the things the agreement has delivered is that people do know each other a bit better even if they don’t agree with each other.”

Mr Kelly went on to be Tony Blair’s spokesperson from 2001 to 2007.

Looking back, he said the peace process delivered but the political process has not yet.

“As a peace process I believe it delivered, as a political process however, I think it’s only been partially successful, that’s been because unfortunately the two main parties have chosen politics as another form of the conflict, as another zero sum game rather than trying to build a consensus even when they disagree on the constitutional issue. And too often the centre ground, although it has now consolidated and grown, has been content to say, ‘at least we’re not that lot’,” he said.

“That’s the unfortunate reality, and the challenge for the next 25 years is not just to hold the ground in terms of peace, but actually deliver good government for the people of Northern Ireland.”

