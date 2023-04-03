Thousands are alive today because of Good Friday Agreement – Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Thousands are alive today because of Good Friday Agreement – Adams

By Press Association
Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams during an interview at Sinn Fein headquarters in Belfast ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams during an interview at Sinn Fein headquarters in Belfast ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)

Thousands of people are alive today because of the peace brought about by the Good Friday Agreement, former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has said.

Mr Adams also said that while he does not believe a united Ireland is inevitable, he regards the historic peace deal as a stepping stone towards it.

In an interview with the PA news agency to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement, the one-time republican leader said a main catalyst for the deal was Sir Tony Blair coming to power, after the “Tories were dumped” by voters.

The Good Friday Agreement was signed on April 10 1998 after an extensive talks process involving many of the main political parties in Northern Ireland and the British and Irish Governments.

It largely led to the end of the Troubles which had lasted for 30 years and established a powersharing government between unionists and nationalists at Stormont.

ULSTER Talks
Gerry Adams said the election of Bertie Ahern (left) as Taoiseach and Tony Blair as Prime Minister helped pave the way for the Good Friday Agreement (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Sinn Fein had become involved in the talks in 1997 after the IRA had renewed its ceasefire.

But Mr Adams said the party had been on the path towards a negotiated settlement for many years.

He said: “By the time we got into the talks in Castle Buildings we had a negotiating team, we had a certain degree of experience, a certain degree of skills.

“We had elected status, we had mandates by this time.

“The big unquantifiable was the unionist representatives. They wouldn’t talk to us.

“The significant change which led to at least the possibility of progress was the Tories were dumped by the British voters and Tony Blair came in.

“We had already tried to find ways forward with John Major and with Tory governments which all failed miserably.

“But Blair came in with a resounding majority and he was prepared to look at other ways forward.

“In fairness he was given a peace process on a plate, but he took it.

“So you had a Sinn Fein leadership with Martin McGuinness as our chief negotiator, you had a new leadership in Britain and you had a new Taoiseach (Bertie Ahern) with a bit of advance work that had been done by his predecessor (Albert Reynolds).

“That is essentially what made the possibility of progress.”

Mr Adams insisted that if there had not been a political process, the IRA still had the support to maintain its campaign of violence. He said claims that it no longer had the capacity were “total nonsense”.

He said: “The support was still there and the capacity was still there.

“The fact is the Sinn Fein party by this time had a sizeable mandate and a thinking unionist should have been coming forward to respect that mandate and to try and figure out ways of going forward.

“They didn’t do that, they refused to talk to us. The DUP withdrew, senior members of (then Ulster Unionist leader) David Trimble’s team, Arlene Foster and Jeffrey Donaldson, walked out when it looked as if some progress was going to be made.

“Some of the more rounded unionist representatives, if you met them on their own, would have a bit of craic, would be courteous and well mannered, but some of them were just silly.”

ULSTER Talks/Adams
Gerry Adams (left) and Martin McGuinness led the Sinn Fein negotiations which led to the Good Friday Agreement (Paul Faith/PA)

Mr Adams described the final days of intense negotiations leading up to Good Friday 1998 and said the role of talks chairman, senator George Mitchell was central.

He said: “There could be no return to the old Orange regime at Stormont.

“John Hume (former SDLP leader) had made it clear there could be no internal settlement, it had to be all-Ireland in its infrastructure and we were very focused on getting rid of the British Government’s unconditional claim to sovereignty, and we succeeded in doing that.

“There were obviously big difficulties for unionists in coming to terms with the fact that this was for the first time all-party talks.

“By the time it came in to heading towards Easter, we were trying to put it to the two governments that there needed to be a deadline.

“In terms of the big ticket items we had set ourselves we were more or less satisfied we had achieved as much as our political strength at that time would have allowed us.”

He added: “A day or two before Holy Thursday myself and Martin McGuinness were talking to George Mitchell and he said the problem for David Trimble is he had thought we were going to leave, and it was now starting to dawn on him that we weren’t going to leave. So he now had to deal with this new reality.

“I actually think it’s very hard to be a unionist negotiator. If you are reared on a diet of not an inch, no surrender, how do you negotiate from that sort of basis?

“But this was the chance of a lifetime and we had worked towards this for ages.

“From our point of view the alternative to republican violence was to have a mechanism which people could utilise in a peaceful and democratic way, that gave us huge strength to argue with physical force republicans that they should cease, and that’s what happened in the end.

“The IRA leadership grasped the nettle, very courageously in my opinion, and invested heavily in the peace process and eventually went away.”

Asked if he believed the deal signed in 1998 was a stepping stone towards Irish unity, Mr Adams said: “Oh, absolutely.”

He added: “The pathway which opened up, it was like a new phase of the struggle.

“The agreement wasn’t a settlement, the agreement was a commitment or an accord or a willingness to take a new journey, or a roadmap without the destination being agreed.

“We had all agreed to take this new course. People could either at some point agree for Irish unity or could agree to keep the union and that was better than what was there before.”

The former Sinn Fein leader said the Good Friday Agreement had transformed lives and society.

Mr Adams said: “In terms of how it has worked out since, the first acid test is thousands of people are alive, who may otherwise be dead at this point.

“There are half a million people born since the Good Friday Agreement. Unless they were personally affected, that’s half a million people who have no recollection of the tragedy and the terror and the difficulties that everybody went through at that time.”

He added: “Look at what’s happening in Syria, look at what’s happening in parts of Africa. Look at what’s happening in the Palestinian territories, look at what’s happening in Ukraine. That’s not happening here.”

Mr Adams said this is the first generation of republicans which have a mechanism through a referendum, which would allow them to determine their own constitutional future.

He said: “Bobby Sands, Mairead Farrell, they didn’t have this type of a mechanism.

“Some people are campaigning for the right to referendums, the principle has been conceded here, we have it, it’s a matter of when,

“We want to have when it has the most chance of succeeding.”

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said he did not want a referendum on Irish unity to be a repeat of the Brexit referendum (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Adams said he wanted to see conversations begin about the process of Irish unity.

He added: “We certainly want to see a referendum but we want to see it preceded by a thoughtful inclusive process of information of debate.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of Brexit.

“When it comes to the referendum, people will know what they’re voting for.

“It just doesn’t make sense on a small island like this for the two parts to be facing away from each other.

“I think that it’s important to recognise that it’s not inevitable (Irish unity), but those of us who want it can be involved in a phase of gentle persuasion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade
Daniel Simpson says a 50mph speed limit would help increase safety on the A82 due to blind corners.
'It was a miracle': Dad-to-be calls for improved safety after surviving serious crash on…
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found 'foaming at mouth' after car mounts pavement and hits wall
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda
Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented