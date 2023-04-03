Mowlam injected ‘liberating energy’ into NI peace talks, says Blair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mowlam injected ‘liberating energy’ into NI peace talks, says Blair

By Press Association
The late Mo Mowlam has been praised by Tony Blair (PA))


Former Northern Ireland secretary Mo Mowlam brought a “liberating energy” to peace process talks and created a different climate for negotiations, Sir Tony Blair has said.

The former prime minister said the late Ms Mowlam is deserving of a “special mention” for injecting fresh impetus into efforts to secure a deal when Labour swept to power in 1997 and she was handed the Northern Ireland portfolio.

She quickly made a name for herself as a down-to-earth and bluntly honest operator.

Her achievements were considered all the more remarkable because she was recovering from treatment for a brain tumour at the time.

MAZE Mo Mowlam Arrives
Mo Mowlam is driven through the gates of the high-security Maze Prison (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Renowned for her light-hearted disregard of formality, kicking off her shoes and chewing gum in meetings, she reputedly took her wig off to break tension in talks.

Perhaps her most famous contribution came in January 1998 when she entered the notorious Maze prison near Lisburn to speak to paramilitaries in a bid to convince them to back the peace negotiations.

“Mo was most important, not really for the individual acts she did as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, but her most important thing was that she created a different atmosphere and climate for the negotiation, because she was so obviously not from any sectarian background,” said Sir Tony.

“Mo was not really a respecter of persons or of protocol and therefore she was so different from anything the UK government ever put forward as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, that she brought with it a special energy and in a sense a kind of a liberating energy.

“And even though I think some, particularly some men, found it all a bit strange for them, her ability to be so completely normal in the face of very abnormal politics, it deserves its own special mention because it was an important factor.”

Blair Mowlam Peace Talks
Prime Minister Tony Blair with his Northern Ireland Secretary Mo Mowlam at Stormont during the peace talks (John Giles/PA)

In the period after the Good Friday Agreement, unionists in particular became increasingly critical of Ms Mowlam’s approach.

She also found herself embroiled in controversy over her handling of a contentious Orange parade on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh.

In 1999 she was replaced in the job by Peter Mandelson.

She stood down from the Commons at the 2001 general election after 14 years as Labour MP for Redcar.

Ms Mowlam died in 2005 at the age of 55.

In a sign of the affection many continue to hold for her in Northern Ireland, a playpark on the grounds of the Stormont estate in Belfast is named in her honour.

Sir Tony praised her political intelligence and also her human touch.

“I chose Mo because I thought she was completely different, because she would be a complete breath of fresh air, and she was, and also because she was a very clever politician,” he said.

“You know, she understood people, got to know them very easily.

“And even though I think particularly some of the unionist people, some more traditional people, found her a culture shock – not just as a culture change, but a culture shock – that also had its own benefit.”

